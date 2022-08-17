Cricket

Team India’s 2023-27 full cricket schedule: WTC, World Cup fixtures, dates, venues, all you need to know

ICC FTP 2023-27: Here is India’s full schedule of the WTC cycles, major ICC events such as the World Cup and other bilateral series from 2023 to 2027, as outlined by ICC’s Future Tours Program.

Team Sportstar
17 August, 2022 19:38 IST
17 August, 2022 19:38 IST
India players celebrate after beating England in the third ODI at Manchester and winning the series 2-1.

India players celebrate after beating England in the third ODI at Manchester and winning the series 2-1. | Photo Credit: AP

ICC FTP 2023-27: Here is India’s full schedule of the WTC cycles, major ICC events such as the World Cup and other bilateral series from 2023 to 2027, as outlined by ICC’s Future Tours Program.

The Indian men’s cricket team is set to play 38 Tests, 42 One-Day Internationals and 61 Twenty20 Internationals from 2023 to 2027, according to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Future Tours Program (FTP) 2023-27.

India starts its assignments for the next cycle with a tour of West Indies in July next year, where it plays two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.

READ | India to play 38 Tests, 42 ODIs, 61 T20Is in 2023-27 ICC FTP cycle

How many matches will India play in 2023?

Team India will play a host of international bilatetals across the three formats in 2023 apart from the 50-over World Cup in the country in October. A four-match Test series against Australia at home, starting February 2023, will be India’s last World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 assignment. The Men in Blue will travel to West Indies and South Africa during the year.

  • ⦿ January 2023 - vs Sri Lanka - 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is (Home)
  • ⦿ January-February 2023 - vs New Zealand - 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is (Home)
  • ⦿ February-March 2023 - vs Australia - 4 Tests (WTC 2021-23), 3 ODIs (Home)
  • ⦿ July-August 2023 - vs West Indies - 2 Tests (WTC 2023-25), 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is (Away)
  • ⦿ September 2023 - vs Australia - 3 ODIs (Home)
  • ⦿ October 2023 - Cricket World Cup (Home)
  • ⦿ November 2023 - vs Australia - 5 T20Is (Home)
  • ⦿ December-January 2023 - vs South Africa - 2 Tests (WTC 2023-25), 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is (Away)

A rare month’s break for India in 2024?

India will play two five-Test series England and Australia at home and away, respectively, in 2024 and a total of four WTC series. After the T20 World Cup in June and a tour of Sri Lanka in July, India will have a rare break in August, with no international series scheduled in the month.

  • ⦿ January 2024 - vs South Africa
  • ⦿ January-March 2024 - vs England - 5 Tests (WTC 2023-25) - (Home)
  • ⦿ June 2024 - T20 World Cup (West Indies/USA)
  • ⦿ July 2024 - vs Sri Lanka - 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is (Away)
  • ⦿ September 2024 - vs Bangladesh - 2 Tests (WTC 2023-25), 3 T20Is (Home)
  • ⦿ October 2024 - vs New Zealand - 3 Tests (WTC 2023-25) - (Home)
  • ⦿ November-December 2024 - vs Australia - 5 Tests (WTC 2023-25) - (Away)

The Champions Trophy returns in 2025?

The Champions Trophy will return after a hiatus of eight years and will be hosted by defending champion Pakistan. India will kickstart its WTC 2025-27 campaign with a five-match series against England in June.

  • ⦿ January-February 2025 - vs England - 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is (Home)
  • ⦿ February-March 2025 - Champions Trophy (Pakistan)
  • ⦿ June-August 2025 - vs England - 5 Tests (WTC 2025-27) (Away)
  • ⦿ August 2025 - vs Bangladesh - 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is (Away)
  • ⦿ October 2025- vs West Indies - 2 Tests (WTC 2025-27) (Home)
  • ⦿ October-November 2025 - vs Australia - 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is (Away)
  • ⦿ November-December 2025 - vs South Africa - 2 Tests (WTC 2025-27), 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is (Home)

What is India’s cricket schedule in 2026?

India will co-host the T20 World Cup in February along with Sri Lanka and will be busy on tours to England, Sri Lanka an New Zealand. India’s WTC assignments will include a two-Test series in Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

  • ⦿ January 2026 - vs New Zealand - 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is (Home)
  • ⦿ February-March 2026 - T20 World Cup (India/Sri Lanka)
  • ⦿ June 2026 - vs Afghanistan - 1 Test, 3 ODIs (Home)
  • ⦿ July 2026 - vs England - 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is (Away)
  • ⦿ August 2026 - vs Sri Lanka - 2 Tests (WTC 2025-27) (Away)
  • ⦿ September 2026 - vs Afghanistan - 3 T20Is (Away)
  • ⦿ September-October 2026 - vs West Indies - 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is (Home)
  • ⦿ October-November 2026 - vs New Zealand - 2 Tests (WTC 2025-27), 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is (Away)
  • ⦿ December 2026 - vs Sri Lanka - 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is (Home)

How many matches will India play in 2027?

India will take on Australia in its last series of the WTC 2025-27 cycle in a five-match series at home. The 50-over World Cup, slated to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia later in the year, will round off the FTP 2023-27 cycle.

  • ⦿ January-February 2027 - vs Australia - 5 Tests (Home)

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 I-Day special: 75 iconic sporting moments
Videos

Shikhar Dhawan: Spirituality helps me stay positive

Axar Patel the batter has to be taken as seriously as Axar the bowler

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us