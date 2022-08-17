The Indian men’s cricket team is set to play 38 Tests, 42 One-Day Internationals and 61 Twenty20 Internationals from 2023 to 2027, according to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Future Tours Program (FTP) 2023-27.

India starts its assignments for the next cycle with a tour of West Indies in July next year, where it plays two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.

How many matches will India play in 2023?

Team India will play a host of international bilatetals across the three formats in 2023 apart from the 50-over World Cup in the country in October. A four-match Test series against Australia at home, starting February 2023, will be India’s last World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 assignment. The Men in Blue will travel to West Indies and South Africa during the year.

⦿ January 2023 - vs Sri Lanka - 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is (Home)

A rare month’s break for India in 2024?

India will play two five-Test series England and Australia at home and away, respectively, in 2024 and a total of four WTC series. After the T20 World Cup in June and a tour of Sri Lanka in July, India will have a rare break in August, with no international series scheduled in the month.

⦿ January 2024 - vs South Africa

The Champions Trophy returns in 2025?

The Champions Trophy will return after a hiatus of eight years and will be hosted by defending champion Pakistan. India will kickstart its WTC 2025-27 campaign with a five-match series against England in June.

⦿ January-February 2025 - vs England - 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is (Home)

What is India’s cricket schedule in 2026?

India will co-host the T20 World Cup in February along with Sri Lanka and will be busy on tours to England, Sri Lanka an New Zealand. India’s WTC assignments will include a two-Test series in Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

⦿ January 2026 - vs New Zealand - 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is (Home)

How many matches will India play in 2027?

India will take on Australia in its last series of the WTC 2025-27 cycle in a five-match series at home. The 50-over World Cup, slated to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia later in the year, will round off the FTP 2023-27 cycle.