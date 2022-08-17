India will play two five-Test series each against Australia and England during the International Cricket Council (ICC) men’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the period 2023-27.

The members will announce the exact dates of the series in due course.

India starts its assignments for the next cycle with a tour of West Indies in July next year, when it plays two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.

After hosting Australia for a limited-overs series, India will tour South Africa in December 2023.

India, which finished runner-up to New Zealand in the first ICC World Test Championship, plays the first of its four five-Test series against England at home starting January 2024. It plays Australia in an away series from November 2024 to January 2025, England in a series starting from June 2025 and again versus Australia at home in January-February 2027.

Afghanistan, which debuted in Tests in Bengaluru in June 2018, will be hosted again by India in the coming FTP cycle as they it is scheduled to play one Test and three ODIs in mid-2026.

India is also committed to playing other limited-overs series against Australia, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies over the next four years.

World Test Championship fixtures

India’s WTC 2023-25 fixtures comprise home series against Bangladesh, England and New Zealand and away series in Australia, South Africa and the West Indies.

In the 2025-27 WTC cycle, India is scheduled to play Australia, South Africa and West Indies at home, while its away series will be in England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

The announcement of the Men’s FTP comes a day after the first-ever Women’s FTP was announced.

ICC GM of Cricket Wasim Khan said, “I’d like to thank our Members for the effort that has gone into creating this FTP for the next four years. We are incredibly lucky to have three vibrant formats of the game, with an outstanding programme of ICC global events and strong bilateral and domestic cricket and this FTP is designed to allow all cricket to flourish.

“The landscape around the game is continuing to evolve and we will work closely with Members as we collectively adapt to that. We are committed to growing the game and giving more fans more opportunities to enjoy cricket, but are very mindful of the need to balance that ambition with the welfare of players.”

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary of BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), said, “I want to take this opportunity to congratulate all my colleagues at the CEC for the historic Women’s FTP – the first of its kind and the continued spirit of partnership to conclude the Men’s FTP which provides certainty to all the members to develop their cricketing eco-systems as well as commercial programmes around their own calendars.”