Indian women’s cricket team to play 65 matches in ICC’s 2022-25 FTP cycle

The Indian women’s cricket team is slated to play 65 international matches in a three-year period, according to the ICC’s maiden Women’s Future Tours Program (FTP) on Tuesday.

India is also set to host two Tests at home against England and Australia in 2023-24 as the ICC revealed the full FTP schedule that runs from May 2022 - April 2025.

India will feature in 27 ODIs and 36 T20Is during the three-year period. It has already completed three ODIs and as many T20Is in this cycle in May when it toured Sri Lanka.

It will host New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies and Ireland at home, while being scheduled to play the away series against Australia, England, Sri Lanka (already played) and Bangladesh.

One of the marquee events in this phase will be India’s five-match T20I series against Australia later this year.

While Australia will tour India during the summer of 2023-24 for a multi-format series (one Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is), the Indians will return the favour when they tour Down Under in the winter of 2025-26 (one Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is).

A total of 301 matches (seven Tests, 135 ODIs and 159 T20Is) will be played over the period, besides the global ICC tournaments (two T20 World Cups and ODI World Cup in 2025).

According to ICC, the 2022-25 Women’s Championship, teams will generally play three-match bilateral ODI series before the 2025 World Cup. “All bilateral T20I matches count towards respective team rankings, which in turn serves as a primary mechanism for determining the teams that qualify for ICC global events,” added.

“This is a huge moment for the women’s game,” ICC general manager of cricket, Wasim Khan, said in a statement.

“This FTP not only lends certainty to future cricket tours but also sets the base for a structure that is sure to grow in the coming years,” Khan added.

- With inputs from PTI