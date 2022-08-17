Cricket

India vs Zimbabwe full schedule, squads, live streaming — where to watch online and TV

Team Sportstar
17 August, 2022 11:48 IST
Indian cricket players train during a practice session at Harare Sports Club ahead of their One-Day International cricket matchies against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Indian cricket players train during a practice session at Harare Sports Club ahead of their One-Day International cricket matchies against Zimbabwe in Harare. | Photo Credit: AP

India squad: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Zimbabwe squad: Regis Chakabva (c), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano

Shikhar Dhawan open to guide youngsters during India’s Zimbabwe series

India vs Zimbabwe ODI head-to-head stats

India leads the head-to-head record 51-10 against Zimbabwe in 63 ODIs. Two matches were tied.

Where can we watch India vs Zimbabwe ODI series in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe ODI series will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network. The ODIs will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app.

India tour of Zimbabwe 2022 schedule

18 August: 1st ODI at Harare Sports Club, Harare starts at 12:45 PM IST

20 August: 2nd ODI at Harare Sports Club, Harare starts at 12:45 PM IST

22 August: 3rd ODI at Harare Sports Club, Harare starts at 12:45 PM IST

