India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LIVE Score, Legends League Cricket 2022: Toss, Playing XI, Dream11 Fantasy picks, streaming updates

Welcome to Sportstar's Coverage of the Legends League Cricket match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you the updates as action unfurls at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

7:05PM IST: Who will come out on top tonight?

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions



The kings are gearing up for the hunt. The lions are building an appetite. Who will be the prey tonight?



Find out on Sony Sports Network from 8 PM onwards.#GameOfGOATs #Howzat #LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCT20 #T20Cricket #Cricket22 pic.twitter.com/9SOp8uuGuG — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) January 24, 2022

7:02PM IST: Tonight's match to be played behind closed doors.

Due to the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases and government regulation, we have decided to put a hold on the ticket sales and the matches will be held without the spectators with immediate effect. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. A refund for all tickets purchased will be made. All the ticket holders would be sent information of their refund through their respective ticketing platforms. The amount will be initiated within 7-10 working days. - The LLC Team



MATCH 3 Review

In a humdinger run-fest, the World Giants overrode the odds to beat India Maharajas by three wickets for its first win in the Legends League Cricket tournament, courtesy a blistering half-century by Imran Tahir in Muscat on Saturday.

The Giants romped home in the final over of a mammoth 210 chase after finding itself tottering at 130 for six in the 14th over before Tahir's arrival at number 8. The Maharajas then slipped from the brink of a comfortable win as Tahir slammed a 19-ball 52* with five sixes, two of which came in the final over with the Giants requiring 12 runs.

Tahir's late surge put the team level with the Maharajas and the Asian Lions on the points table, with all three sides on two points after the first round of matches.

HIGHLIGHTS

Earlier in the evening, Giants skipper Daren Sammy won the toss and sent India in to bat. The Giants got off to a near-perfect start with England left-armer Ryan Sidebottom dismissing opener Wasim Jaffer and S Badrinath for ducks in successive deliveries in the second over.

That’s how the table looks like after the round 1 #Legendsleaguecricket pic.twitter.com/2ux5SROXDd — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) January 22, 2022

However, a brilliant recovery was staged by wicketkeeper-opener Naman Ojha and skipper Mohammed Kaif, with the former hammering a whirlwind hundred. While Kaif (53*) held fort at one end, Ojha capitalised on a shaky bowling effort by the Giants attack. Ojha cruised to a 57-ball ton before holing out in the final over of the innings after a power-packed 140 from just 69 deliveries comprising 15 fours and nine sixes.

READ: Sharing dressing room with legends special: Mohammad Hafeez

In its chase, the World Giants lost wickets at regular intervals while opener Kevin Pietersen slammed a quick-fire fifty to lead the side towards 100. While Pietersen fell on 53, skipper Sammy (28) and Morne Morkel (21) played crucial cameos to keep the side in contention before Tahir's blitzkrieg.

India skipper Kaif was short of bowling options for the final over, with RP Singh and Hemang Badani going off the field after suffering niggles. Kaif handed the ball to Venugopal Rao who conceded two sixes to Tahir, who posted his first-ever T20 half-century.

The Giants will miss the services of the 42-year-old in the upcoming matches as he leaves to play for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League.

Brief Scores: WGS 210/7 in 19.3 overs (Pietersen 53, Tahir 52*; Binny 2/22) beat IMR 209/3 in 20 overs (Ojha 140, Kaif 53*; Sidebottom 2/20) by three wickets

Squads

India Maharajas team squad: Virender Sehwag (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Hemang Badani, Mohammad Kaif, Harbhajan Singh, Venugopal Rao, Stuart Binny, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, Amit Bhandari Asia Lions team squad: Shahid Afridi (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammad Hafeez, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Umar Gul, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shoaib Akhtar, Azhar Mahmood, Mohammad Yousuf, Chaminda Vaas, Upul Tharanga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Asghar Afghan, Romesh Kaluwitharana India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Dream11 Fantasy Team Wicketkeeper – Naman Ojha (wk) Batters – Mohammed Kaif, Misbah-ul-Haq, Upul Tharanga (vc) All-rounders – Yusuf Pathan (c), Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Hafeez, Stuart Binny Bowlers – Umar Gul, Nuwan Kulasekara, Munaf Patel Team Composition: INM 6:5 ASL Credits left: 2.0

Where to watch India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, Legends League Cricket 2022 match?

The live broadcast of the Legends League Cricket 2022 will be available on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 . You can catch the live commentary on Sportstar.