Pakistan cricketers treat India cab driver to dinner after he refuses fare

Five Pakistan cricketers including Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Yasir Shah, treated an Indian taxi driver to dinner at a restaurant in Brisbane, after the latter, a cricket fan, flatly refused to accept any fare from them.

In a conversation with former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson, ABC radio presenter Alison Mitchell, on Sunday, narrated a story on-air regarding her early morning ride to the Gabba for the first Test between Pakistan and Australia.

She said, "When the cabbie got to know we are headed to the stadium he asked us are you watching or working. When we told him we work in the commentary, he got very excited."

The heartwearming story of the Indian taxi driver and five Pakistan players.



Alison Mitchell tells Mitchell Johnson about it on Commentator Cam.



Listen live ABC Radio / Grandstand digital / ABC Listen app

Mitchell added the chauffeur took out his phone and showed her a photo of himself at a restaurant along with five members of the Pakistan cricket team.

She continued, "Turns out, a couple of days ago, he was called to the Pakistan cricket team hotel. He picked up five of the Pakistan players.

"And he is a cricket fan, so he was naturally excited to have them in the taxi and they wanted to go to an Indian restaurant for a meal. He drove them to the restaurant and when they got out he said it's on me."

The cricketers, thankful for the generous gesture, asked the cabbie to join them for dinner.

Johnson, who was all ears the whole time, replied: "Massive smile on his face, I presume!"

Australia went one up in the two-Test series against Pakistan when it won the first match by an innings and five runs, on Sunday.