IND v SA, 3rd T20I: A final big challenge awaits India’s bowlers

Indian bowlers await another tough test against South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup when the two teams meet in the final game of the three-match series here on Tuesday.

Having sealed its first-ever series against South Africa at home, India can afford to rest a few of its key players, but the host will be determined to put together a complete performance before it takes the flight to Australia on October 6. Since the team’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 12 months ago, India’s batting has come a long way and looks formidable.

The line-up hasn’t undergone much of a change since the debacle in UAE, but it is the drastic change in approach which has made the difference. India’s high-profile top-three have hit top form including K. L. Rahul, who allayed concerns about his strike rate with a sublime effort on Sunday.

Virat Kohli has batted at a 140-plus strike rate since the Asia Cup and has scored three half-centuries and a much-awaited century. Skipper Rohit has come up with impactful innings over the course of the six games at home against Australia and South Africa. No. 4 Suryakumar Yadav is in a league of his own and seems to be batting at a higher level than his team-mates, so much so that Rohit is contemplating to play him straight in the team’s World Cup opener against Pakistan on October 23.

If Suryakumar indeed is rested, then Shreyas Iyer is likely to take his place.

Bowling woes

Rishabh Pant is yet to bat in the series and though Dinesh Karthik got seven balls in the second T20, he, too, would be hoping to get a hit in the middle. Jasprit Bumrah’s absence has compounded India’s bowling woes, especially in the death overs, but the team needs to find a way if the star pacer doesn’t get fit in time for the ICC event.

Deepak Chahar, who is among the World Cup reserves, has been impressive with the new ball but question marks remain over his efficacy towards the back end of the innings. Arshdeep Singh has made an impact both with the new and the old ball, but was unusually expensive on Sunday. Having bowled as many as three no balls, it was a forgettable night for the left-arm pacer.

The variations that Harshal Patel relies on to keep the batters in check have not been producing the desired results since his return from injury. Test great R. Ashwin is yet to get a wicket in the series and India will be looking to him for wickets in the middle overs.

Drafted into the squad in Bumrah’s absence, Mohammad Siraj could get to play at Holkar Stadium.

In the extreme humidity of Guwahati, the South Africa pacers struggled to grip the ball and ended up offering far many full tosses to the Indian batters. They would want to rectify that.

Despite the series loss, there has been plenty of positives for the visiting team in the batting department. Continuing his menacing form this year, David Miller smashed an unbeaten century while Quinton de Kock got some much-needed runs before the World Cup.

The biggest concern for the Proteas is the form of their skipper Temba Bavuma, who is yet to score a run in the series.