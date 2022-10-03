Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will not fly with the team to Australia for the T20 World Cup, which gets underway from October 16.

“The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists,” the Board said in a media statement on Monday.

Bumrah was earlier ruled out of the South Africa's T20Is, raising doubts about his availability for the marquee event. Bumrah had to sit out the Asia Cup due to the back injury. In his last T20I on September 25, the third match against Australia, he conceded 50 off four overs — his worst T20I figures.

The main draw of the T20 World Cup is to begin on October 22, with India slated to open its campaign against Pakistan on October 23. The Men in Blue are set to board a flight for Perth on October 6 for a preparatory stint.

The BCCI will soon name Bumrah’s replacement for the marquee event.