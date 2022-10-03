Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022

Bumrah was earlier ruled out of the South Africa's T20Is, raising doubts about his availability for the marquee event. Bumrah had to sit out the Asia Cup due to the back injury.

Team Sportstar
03 October, 2022 20:23 IST
03 October, 2022 20:23 IST
Bumrah was earlier ruled out of the South Africa’s T20Is, raising doubts about his availability for the T20 World Cup. 

Bumrah was earlier ruled out of the South Africa’s T20Is, raising doubts about his availability for the T20 World Cup.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Bumrah was earlier ruled out of the South Africa's T20Is, raising doubts about his availability for the marquee event. Bumrah had to sit out the Asia Cup due to the back injury.

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will not fly with the team to Australia for the T20 World Cup, which gets underway from October 16.

“The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists,” the Board said in a media statement on Monday.

Also Read
Bumrah out of T20 World Cup 2022: timeline of Indian pacer’s injuries

Bumrah was earlier ruled out of the South Africa's T20Is, raising doubts about his availability for the marquee event. Bumrah had to sit out the Asia Cup due to the back injury. In his last T20I on September 25, the third match against Australia, he conceded 50 off four overs — his worst T20I figures.

The main draw of the T20 World Cup is to begin on October 22, with India slated to open its campaign against Pakistan on October 23. The Men in Blue are set to board a flight for Perth on October 6 for a preparatory stint.

The BCCI will soon name Bumrah’s replacement for the marquee event.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Bumrah’s stress fracture: John Gloster, former India physio, explains the pacer’s injury, recovery for T20 World Cup

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Bumrah out of T20 World Cup 2022: What now for Team India?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us