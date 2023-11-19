MagazineBuy Print

ODI World Cup 2023: List of team India’s fielding medal winners

In all the 10 games, several Indian players have received the fielding medal in variety of ways: from displaying the name on the stadium’s big screen to Sachin Tendulkar announcing the winner.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 11:05 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Ravindra Jadeja enacts the post-game medal ceremony after taking a catch.
India’s Ravindra Jadeja enacts the post-game medal ceremony after taking a catch. | Photo Credit: BCCI X
infoIcon

India’s Ravindra Jadeja enacts the post-game medal ceremony after taking a catch. | Photo Credit: BCCI X

Indian team’s fielding medal ceremony has gained widespread interest through course of the ICC World Cup 2023. India’s fielding coach T. Dilip is the brain behind this custom and had said that it is something which the team has been doing for a few months.

“Basically, it is about judging attitude, yes there are statistics for catches taken but we look at the overall contribution. An innings has 300 balls, how do you handle them on the field. This is not just about one brilliant catch; it is about the overall effort.”

In all the 10 games, several Indian players have received the fielding medal in variety of ways: from displaying the name on the stadium’s big screen to Sachin Tendulkar announcing the winner.

Here is the list of all the fielding award winners of the Indian team during the World Cup 2023:

1) Virat Kohli vs Australia in Chennai

2) Shardul Thakur vs Afghanistan in Delhi

3) KL Rahul vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad

4) Ravindra Jadeja vs Bangladesh in Pune

5) Shreyas Iyer vs New Zealand in Dharamsala

6) KL Rahul vs England in Lucknow

7) Shreyas Iyer vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai

8) Rohit Sharma vs South Africa in Kolkata

9) Suryakumar Yadav vs Netherlands in Bengaluru

10) Ravindra Jadeja vs New Zealand in Mumbai

