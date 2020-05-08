India willing to be in quarantine before Australia series - BCCI official

With the coronavirus pandemic casting doubts over the resumption of cricket ties, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has said Virat Kohli and co. would be willing to quarantine themselves upon arriving in Australia for the start of the Test series later this year.

Speaking to Sydney Morning Herald, Dhumal said, to resume cricket, touring teams would have to quarantine themselves for a fortnight after arriving in the country.

"There is no choice – everyone will have to do that. You would want to resume the cricket," Dhumal said.

"Two weeks is not that long a lockdown. That would be ideal for any sportsman because when you are in quarantine for such a long period, then going to another country and having a two-week lockdown it would be a good thing to do. We’ll have to see what the norms are post this lockdown," he added.

Dhumal also touched on the length of the Test series, with Cricket Australia considering a five-Test rubber between the two teams.

"That discussion [on five Tests] took place before the lockdown. If there is a window available it would be up to the boards to decide whether they wanted to go for a Test match or maybe two ODIs or maybe two T20s.

"Given the revenue loss they will have on account of lockdown, post-lockdown they will want to have revenue and revenue most likely will come from ODIs or T20s much more than a Test match," Dhumal said.