Virat Kohli on DRS episode: This can’t be done at the highest level

It took exactly a year and 12 matches for India to end on a losing side in a T20I but more than sulking about a close loss, captain Virat Kohli had every reason to be proud of his team’s series-winning effort against host Australia.

That the series win came with India having rested its key pacers made it all the more special. Kohli said the never-say-die attitude was the highlight of the series win, despite Tuesday’s loss.

“The fact that this was a squad that had players who haven’t had so much exposure at the international level - we still played a few guys that were playing their first few games - from that point of view it was a really nice performance,” Kohli said after a narrow loss at Sydney Cricket Ground.

“Especially after losing the first two ODIs, we came back in the third and then we carried that momentum forward; fighting back in the first T20 and even tonight’s game was close, so… I think the standout is the guys are not giving up and someone’s putting their hand up every time. Making an impact for the team, which is very important.”

While India fell 12 runs short of a clean sweep, a controversy erupted during Australia’s batting essay when India was not allowed to seek a review against an on-song Matthew Wade.

“That lbw was a strange one because we were still discussing whether the ball was going down and within the 15-second time, they showed the replay on the screen. We decided to go for the review but the umpire said they have already shown the replay on the screen,” Kohli said.

“I had a chat with Rod (Tucker, the umpire) and said: “what do we do in this situation” and he said “nothing can be done. It’s a mistake from TV”. I thought from a management perspective, a message has to be passed that this can’t be done at the highest level because in a very important game, it can be very costly. It was a little bit of a miss from the TV guys upstairs and I am sure it won’t be repeated.”