Pujara gets into the groove, trains against fast bowlers

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara had an extensive net session here on Thursday and looked comfortable facing the fast bowlers as he geared up for the Test series against Australia.

Pujara batted both at the side nets and the centre strip where he faced Ishan Porel and Kartik Tyagi, who are with the team as net bowlers, besides Umesh Yadav and R. Ashwin.

The BCCI posted a short video of Pujara’s net session on social media.

The Indian team is allowed to train during its ongoing 14-day quarantine. The ODI and T20 series begins November 27 and will be followed by a four-match Test series, starting with a day-night Test from December 17 in Adelaide.

While most India players competed in the IPL, Test regulars Pujara and Hanuma Vihari joined the national team bubble in the UAE before reaching Australia.

The wait is over. @cheteshwar1 is back in the nets and is back to doing what he loves the most. Bowlers be prepared for a long workout. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/uAKEBE9PQf — BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2020

Pujara, whose last competitive match was the Ranji Trophy final in March, 2020, was instrumental in India’s historic win over Australia two years ago and his role at No. 3 will be of immense value, especially after Virat Kohli’s departure following the first Test at Adelaide Oval.

Kohli would be heading home for the birth of his first child.

Throwdown specialist Raghu checks in:

India’s throwdown specialist Raghu, who could not fly with the other support staff as he tested positive for COVID-19 back home, has landed here and is undergoing his quarantine before joining the team.

“He has to undergo a 14-day quarantine as per the local government guidelines. After that, he will join the team,” said a BCCI source.