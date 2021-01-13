Australia vs India: Injury-ravaged Rahane army trains in Brisbane

The injury-ravaged Indian team had its first training session at the Gabba on Wednesday, hoping to field 11 fit players in the series-deciding fourth Test against Australia.

Ruled out of the last Test with an abdominal strain, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah still accompanied the visiting team for its training session.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, skipper Ajinkya Rahane and others were seen in their training kits.

Bumrah, though, was not in his training outfit as he got involved in a discussion with bowling coach Bharat Arun.

"After an epic fightback in Sydney, it is time to regroup. We have begun our preparations for the final Test at the Gabba!" the BCCI posted on its twitter handle.

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was seen bowling at the nets and there is a chance that he could be picked for the match with influential all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ruled out due to a fractured thumb.

Also part of the session were seamer Shardul Thakur and all-rounder Washington Sundar. Either T. Natarajan or Shardul is likely to replace Bumrah in the playing XI at Gabba, forming a new-look pace attack alongside Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini.

Head coach Ravi Shastri, who was keeping a tab on the proceedings, addressed the team huddle.

Shastri was also seen having a discussion with the rest of the support staff, which includes batting coach Vikram Rathour and fielding coach R Sridhar, apart from Arun.

India have been plagued by a series of injuries on their tour of Australia with Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out even before the start of the Test series.

Mohammed Shami could not take any part in the series after the first Test due to a broken arm while Umesh Yadav was ruled out of the last two Tests with a strained calf muscle.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari battled pain and aches to help India snatch an incredible draw in Sydney and their participation in the final game is also not certain.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant batted with his usual flair to score an aggressive 97 to play a part in India's spirited show in Sydney but could not keep after taking a blow in the first innings of the Test.