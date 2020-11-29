India vs Australia 2nd ODI Series Live Score Updates: Kohli's India vs Finch's Australia with series on the line, toss at 8:40 am

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of India vs Australia 2nd ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Preview

India’s battered bowling unit will have little time to regroup and limited resources at its disposal in a desperate bid to perform a redemption act and save the ODI series against a turbo-charged Australia in the second game here on Sunday.

India fined for slow over rate in first ODI against Australia

India missing Dhoni's expertise in run chases - Holding

It wasn’t just about the margin of defeat -- by 66 runs -- but the manner in which the home team exposed India’s vacant cupboard of all-rounders that will give Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri numerous points to ponder.

AUS v IND: Stoinis in doubt for second ODI - reports

India vs Australia: Steve Smith channels MLB great Barry Bonds in quickfire ton

K.L. Rahul: My batting position will vary depending on the format

Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan feels Ishant's absence could hurt India as he is a seasoned campaigner who can generate the required bounce on Australian wickets.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper)

Match: Australia vs India, 2nd ODI

Date: Sunday, November 29

Time: 9:10 AM

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney