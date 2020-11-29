IND v AUS India vs Australia 2nd ODI Series Live Score Updates: Kohli's India vs Finch's Australia with series on the line, toss at 8:40 am Australia vs India 2nd ODI 2020-21 Live Streaming Online: Catch the live score updates, ball by ball commentary updates between Ind vs Aus at Sydney Cricket Ground. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 29 November, 2020 08:18 IST Hardik Pandya walks back to the dressing room after registering his highest ODI score of 90, against Australia in Sydney on Friday. - AP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 29 November, 2020 08:18 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of India vs Australia 2nd ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).PreviewIndia’s battered bowling unit will have little time to regroup and limited resources at its disposal in a desperate bid to perform a redemption act and save the ODI series against a turbo-charged Australia in the second game here on Sunday.India fined for slow over rate in first ODI against AustraliaIndia missing Dhoni's expertise in run chases - HoldingIt wasn’t just about the margin of defeat -- by 66 runs -- but the manner in which the home team exposed India’s vacant cupboard of all-rounders that will give Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri numerous points to ponder.AUS v IND: Stoinis in doubt for second ODI - reportsIndia vs Australia: Steve Smith channels MLB great Barry Bonds in quickfire ton K.L. Rahul: My batting position will vary depending on the format Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan feels Ishant's absence could hurt India as he is a seasoned campaigner who can generate the required bounce on Australian wickets.Squads:India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan.Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper)Match: Australia vs India, 2nd ODIDate: Sunday, November 29Time: 9:10 AMVenue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney