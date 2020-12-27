IND v AUS India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Pujara, Gill aim to dig in; India 36/1 India vs Australia, Day 2 Boxing Day Test Live Cricket Score Streaming: Get the live cricket score updates and commentary from the Boxing Day Test between IND and AUS at the MCG. Team Sportstar Melbourne Last Updated: 27 December, 2020 03:41 IST Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill will look to put India on top on day two. - AP Team Sportstar Melbourne Last Updated: 27 December, 2020 03:41 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of day two from the Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SECOND TEST - LIVE SCORECARD==============================Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin took seven wickets between them to hand India the advantage on Day One of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. India bowled Australia out for 195 and was 36 for 1 in its first innings at stumps. Here's the full Day 1 report - READTOSS UPDATE: Australia won the toss and elected to bat first.STAT ALERTThis is the 100th Test between Australia and India. Australia have won 43 and India 28. There has been just one tie and 27 draws. England is the only other team that has played more than 100 or more Tests against India.Boxing Day Tests between India and Australia in MelbourneTestsInd wonAus wonDrawn8152 Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh HazlewoodTeam India XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin and Mohd. Siraj.Complete Squads:India Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kuldeep YadavAustralia Squad: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell SwepsonWhen: December 26 to 30, 5:30 AM ISTWhere: Melbourne Cricket Ground, MelbourneThe match will be streamed lived on SonyLIV app.