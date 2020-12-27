India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Pujara, Gill aim to dig in; India 36/1

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of day two from the Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin took seven wickets between them to hand India the advantage on Day One of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. India bowled Australia out for 195 and was 36 for 1 in its first innings at stumps. Here's the full Day 1 report - READ

TOSS UPDATE: Australia won the toss and elected to bat first.

STAT ALERT

This is the 100th Test between Australia and India. Australia have won 43 and India 28. There has been just one tie and 27 draws. England is the only other team that has played more than 100 or more Tests against India.

Boxing Day Tests between India and Australia in Melbourne

Tests Ind won Aus won Drawn 8 1 5 2