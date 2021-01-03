IND vs AUS: India's practice session at MCG washed out

India's practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was cancelled because of wet weather on Sunday. The Australian and Indian teams are set to fly to Sydney on Monday to continue preparations for the third Test, before flying to Queensland for the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar series.

Earlier, five India cricketers, including vice-captain Rohit Sharma, were placed in isolation as a precautionary measure following an alleged breach of biosecurity bubble in Melbourne on New Year’s Day. The incident came to light after a fan posted a video on his Twitter feed of Rohit, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, pacer Navdeep Saini along with openers Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw dining at an indoor restaurant in Melbourne.

Cricket Australia (CA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have launched an investigation into the matter.