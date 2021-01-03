Matthew Wade 'fully expects' to play fourth Test in Brisbane

Matthew Wade on Sunday said Australia is keen to stick to the Test schedule despite reports that India has expressed concern about being forced into a hard quarantine on entry to Brisbane for the final Test of the four-match series.

"That’s the first I’ve heard of that to be honest. We all knew we were going to get some curveballs and this is just one of them," Wade told reporters. "The schedule has been rolled out and we’d prefer to stick to that. I would expect just to go to the Gabba regardless, (even) if that is more of a quarantine-based (situation), we fully expect to be going to Brisbane to play the Gabba Test." Cricket Australia said on Sunday morning that it had not formally been approached by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the matter.

The third Test in the four-match series is slated to start at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday after Cricket Australia decided not to move the match in the wake of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the city’s northern beaches. On Monday, both squads will fly to New South Wales, which reported eight new locally transmitted cases of the virus and ramped up social distancing measures on Sunday.

Queensland State has closed its border with New South Wales and although agreement has been reached to allow the players to fly to Brisbane for the fourth Test on January 15, there is uncertainty as to what level of restrictions they will face after having been in Sydney.

"If that’s what the Government are going to make us to do play a game at the Gabba, we’re willing to sacrifice. I knew coming into it, and a lot of people knew coming into it, it wasn’t going to be an ideal situation and if something went south, we were going to have to make some more sacrifices along the way. As a group we understand that and we’re ready for the challenge," Wade said.