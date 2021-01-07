India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: India to bowl; Saini makes debut, Rohit returns

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE Coverage of Day one of the third Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.



INDIA VS AUSTRALIA THIRD TEST - SCORECARD

Australia 0/0 after 1 over: Jasprit Bumrah starts with a maiden over and tests debutant Will Pucovski with a short ball and the batsman goes for a tentative hook but misses the ball.

Alright then we are done with the National Anthems and it will be Will Pucovski along with David Warner who will open the batting for Australia. For India it will be Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball. Three slips, a gully and a short leg in place. Here we go

Toss: Australia has won the toss and opted to bat first

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini

Australia: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (C/WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

While Navdeep Saini will be making his debut for India, Will Pucovski has received his Baggy Green.

Congratulations @navdeepsaini96. He realises his dream of playing Test cricket for #TeamIndia today. A proud holder of 299 and he receives it from @Jaspritbumrah93. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zxa5LGJEen — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

Preview

Having touched nadir and zenith in a span of 10 days, Ajinkya Rahane's India will look to start afresh against Australia with the big-hitting Rohit Sharma's presence adding a new dimension to what promises to be an enthralling third Test starting here on Thursday.

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), despite being witness to some extraordinary batting performances from the touring Indian sides over the years, has not exactly been a happy hunting ground with six defeats. The lone win came a good 42 years back.

The importance of Rohit

And in this backdrop, there will be the entry of Rohit Sharma. He missed the initial part of the tour due to a hamstring injury during the Indian Premier League.

The white-ball legend has learnt the art of being unfazed, which was evident from his intense net session on Tuesday when he was comfortably facing the first team bowlers like Ravichandran Ashwin.

His presence has added spring in the strides of the team and the youngsters in this current set-up swear by him, the reason he replaced Cheteshwar Pujara as vice-captain after just one Test.

The Sydney track has traditionally favoured the batsmen as Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar and even Pujara and Rishabh Pant, who got centuries here during the last tour, will vouch for.

Squads:

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Wade, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (captain and wk), Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazzlewood, Marcus Harris, Mitchell Swepson, Michael Neser

India (XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini.

Match Starts at 5 am.