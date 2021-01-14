AUS vs IND: Injured players to be given as much time as possible to heal - Rathour

The Indian team is yet to decide its final XI for the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which starts on Friday.

With batsman Hanuma Vihari, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, and all-rounders R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja being the latest additions to the ever-growing list of injured players, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and the coaching staff have a selection headache to deal with ahead of the series-decider in Brisbane.

MORE FROM AUS vs IND

Batting coach Vikram Rathour, while addressing the media on Thursday said that the playing XI will only be finalised after consultation with the medical staff. “The injuries are still being monitored. Our medical staff is looking into them. They are working with all the players. So I won’t be in a position to comment on how it stands at the moment. We would like to give them as much time as we can. And tomorrow morning only, we will know which eleven is gonna take place,” he said.

India’s resilient show against the world-class Australian pacers on a dying wicket in Sydney earned accolades and Rathour believes the side’s preparation ahead of the series Down Under made it a tougher unit.

RELATED | Harris replaces injured Pucovski for Brisbane Test

“The toughness comes from the preparation. The boys have not only been working hard for this tour, but they have also worked hard for many, many years now. They are good players and we believe in their abilities. Even after Sydney Test, from coaching staff perspective, what was being said to them was we need to have belief in our preparation. The way we play our cricket, one innings cannot let the doubts creep in. They have shown a lot of character to come back from there,” he said.