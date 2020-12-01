IND v AUS India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Predicted Playing XI, Team Line-ups, Toss Updates, When and where to watch, Time in IST, Kohli vs Finch, Who will win today's match India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Live Score, Live Updates, Team News, Playing XI, Predicted XI, Dream 11, Fantasy Playing Tips, Weather Updates from Manuka Oval, Canberra - Sportstar Team Sportstar Last Updated: 01 December, 2020 18:53 IST Having lost the series, Virat Kohli would aim to guide India to a consolation win. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 01 December, 2020 18:53 IST Australia vs India 3rd ODI: India will take on Australia in the third and final ODI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday, December 2nd at 9:10 AM IST.PreviewLeft chasing shadows in the first two games, a listless Indian team would most certainly tweak its bowling combination in order to avoid a second successive clean-sweep when it takes on Australia in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday.Warner’s injury is opportunity for others to claim opening slot in Tests: LangerA 0-3 defeat against Australia would be their second rout in consecutive ODI series having met the same fate in New Zealand earlier this year.AUS vs IND: Overwhelmed that Australians have plans for me, says Iyer Virat Kohli: We were completely outplayedIndia Predicted Playing 11:1) Shikhar Dhawan2) Mayank Agarwal/Shubman Gill3) Virat Kohli (C)4) Shreyas Iyer /Manish Pandey5) KL Rahul (WK)6) Hardik Pandya7) Ravindra Jadeja8) Mohammed Shami9) Jasprit Bumrah10) Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav11) Navdeep Saini/T NatarajanWarner ruled out of third ODI, entire T20 series against IndiaAustralia Predicted Playing XI1) Aaron Finch (C)2) Marnus Labuschagne 3) Steve Smith4) D’arcy Short5) Glenn Maxwell6) Alex Carey (WK)7) Marcus Stoinis8) Pat Cummins9) Josh Hazlewood10) Mitchell Starc/Daniel Sams11) Adam ZampaSquadsIndia: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T NatarajanAustralia: Aaron Finch (Captain), D’arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).Match Starts: 9:10 am IST