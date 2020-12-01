India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Predicted Playing XI, Team Line-ups, Toss Updates, When and where to watch, Time in IST, Kohli vs Finch, Who will win today's match

Australia vs India 3rd ODI: India will take on Australia in the third and final ODI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday, December 2nd at 9:10 AM IST.

Preview

Left chasing shadows in the first two games, a listless Indian team would most certainly tweak its bowling combination in order to avoid a second successive clean-sweep when it takes on Australia in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday.

A 0-3 defeat against Australia would be their second rout in consecutive ODI series having met the same fate in New Zealand earlier this year.

India Predicted Playing 11:

1) Shikhar Dhawan

2) Mayank Agarwal/Shubman Gill

3) Virat Kohli (C)

4) Shreyas Iyer /Manish Pandey

5) KL Rahul (WK)

6) Hardik Pandya

7) Ravindra Jadeja

8) Mohammed Shami

9) Jasprit Bumrah

10) Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav

11) Navdeep Saini/T Natarajan

Australia Predicted Playing XI

1) Aaron Finch (C)

2) Marnus Labuschagne

3) Steve Smith

4) D’arcy Short

5) Glenn Maxwell

6) Alex Carey (WK)

7) Marcus Stoinis

8) Pat Cummins

9) Josh Hazlewood

10) Mitchell Starc/Daniel Sams

11) Adam Zampa

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), D’arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).

Match Starts: 9:10 am IST