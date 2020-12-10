IND v AUS IND v AUS Injured Henriques ruled out of second warm-up game against India Moises Henriques went for some scans on Wednesday which revealed a low-grade left hamstring strain. PTI Sydney 10 December, 2020 11:24 IST Moises Henriques was named in the 12-member Australia A squad for the second warm-up game although he is not part of the Test squad. - Getty Images PTI Sydney 10 December, 2020 11:24 IST Struggling with a hamstring strain, Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques was on Thursday ruled out of the day-night practice game against India starting on Friday.The 33-year-old was named in the 12-member Australia A squad for the second warm-up game although he is not part of the Test squad.“Hamstrung all-rounder Moises Henriques will miss the pink-ball tour game at the SCG as Australia’s injury toll continues to grow,” a report in The West Australia said.“Queensland all-rounder Jack Wildermuth has been parachuted into the Australia A squad on the eve of the match that begins at the SCG on Friday.”READ | NZ vs WI: Williamson to rejoin team after quick trip home Henriques, who had made a return to the Australian set-up for the limited overs series after two-and-a-half years, went for some scans on Wednesday which revealed a low-grade left hamstring strain.Australia is dealing with a spate of injuries with David Warner ruled out of the opening Test due to a groin injury, young Test aspirant Will Pucovski suffering a concussion on Tuesday and pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc also reporting minor niggles.Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar had also missed the white-ball games against India due to a side strain and calf injury respectively. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos