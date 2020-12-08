India vs Australia in Tests Batting records: Most runs, most hundreds, best average and highest individual score

Adelaide is set to host the first-ever day-night Test between India and Australia as part of the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy starting December 17. India captain Virat Kohli has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and will return home after the first Test. Kohli stands five Tests short of equalling MS Dhoni's record of most Tests as Indian captain (60). Here are some key batting stats from the Border Gavaskar Trophy ahead of next week's first Test.

Who has most runs in Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia

Ricky Ponting - 1893 in 26 innings

Sachin Tendulkar - 1441 in 29 innings

Virat Kohli - 1274 in 23 innings

VVS Laxman - 1236 in 29 innings

Rahul Dravid - 1143 in 30 innings

AUS v IND: T. Natarajan, India's smiling assassin

Who has the best average in Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia (min. 500 runs)

Steve Smith - 128.16 (769 runs in 8 innings)

Ricky Ponting - 86.04 (1893 runs in 26 innings)

Michael Clarke - 76.92 (1077 runs in 15 innings)

Matthew Hayden - 71.75 (861 runs in 13 innings)

Cheteshwar Pujara - 55.53 (722 runs in 13 innings)

Steve Smith will do a great job as captain again: Matthew Wade

Who has most hundreds in Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia

7 - Ricky Ponting

6 - Virat Kohli

4 - Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Michael Clarke, Steve Smith, Matthew Hayden, David Warner

Hardik Pandya: During lockdown, I worked on how to finish games

Who has the highest Individual score in Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia

Michael Clarke - 329*

Ricky Ponting - 257

Ricky Ponting - 242

Sachin Tendulkar - 241*

Rahul Dravid - 233