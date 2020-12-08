IND v AUS IND v AUS India vs Australia in Tests Batting records: Most runs, most hundreds, best average and highest individual score India vs Australia: Here's the complete list of batsmen with most runs, most hundreds, best average and highest individual score in Border Gavaskar Trophy Tests played in Australia. Team Sportstar 08 December, 2020 10:19 IST Rahul Dravid in action during the second day of the second Test between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval on December 13, 2003. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 08 December, 2020 10:19 IST Adelaide is set to host the first-ever day-night Test between India and Australia as part of the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy starting December 17. India captain Virat Kohli has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and will return home after the first Test. Kohli stands five Tests short of equalling MS Dhoni's record of most Tests as Indian captain (60). Here are some key batting stats from the Border Gavaskar Trophy ahead of next week's first Test.Who has most runs in Border Gavaskar Trophy in AustraliaRicky Ponting - 1893 in 26 inningsSachin Tendulkar - 1441 in 29 inningsVirat Kohli - 1274 in 23 inningsVVS Laxman - 1236 in 29 inningsRahul Dravid - 1143 in 30 innings AUS v IND: T. Natarajan, India's smiling assassin Who has the best average in Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia (min. 500 runs)Steve Smith - 128.16 (769 runs in 8 innings)Ricky Ponting - 86.04 (1893 runs in 26 innings)Michael Clarke - 76.92 (1077 runs in 15 innings)Matthew Hayden - 71.75 (861 runs in 13 innings)Cheteshwar Pujara - 55.53 (722 runs in 13 innings) Steve Smith will do a great job as captain again: Matthew Wade Who has most hundreds in Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia7 - Ricky Ponting6 - Virat Kohli4 - Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Michael Clarke, Steve Smith, Matthew Hayden, David Warner Hardik Pandya: During lockdown, I worked on how to finish games Who has the highest Individual score in Border Gavaskar Trophy in AustraliaMichael Clarke - 329*Ricky Ponting - 257Ricky Ponting - 242Sachin Tendulkar - 241*Rahul Dravid - 233 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos