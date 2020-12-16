India vs Australia: Rahane will do a tremendous job in my absence, says Virat Kohli

As India gears up for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which begins in Adelaide on Thursday, India captain Virat Kohli believes that it is important to stay in the present and focus on the job.

The last time India toured Down Under, it created history by clinching the Test series for the first-time ever, and as another series begins, Kohli is confident of India's chances. With the series starting with a pink-ball Test, there will be challenges for sure, but Kohli feels that there have been enough preparation time for his boys.

"I like to keep things simple. I do not quite carry forward anything from the past. It is very important to stay in the present moment and understand the process you are going through. Last time around, our challenge was different. Starting in Adelaide, we had a goal in our side which we wanted to achieve - we wanted to win, so it was important to start well. The goal remains similar this time as well," Kohli said on Wednesday.

"Pink-ball Test is probably going to be a bit more challenging in terms of conditions and how the ball moves around in the evening and stuff like that. For us as a team, it is about adaptability and being able to adapt to different conditions. Probably, the focus will be to understand the situations we are presented with and counter that as best as possible with our abilities. Every challenge is new and different and you have to understand the difficulties and requirement to fulfill that particular challenge and hopefully, make sure you come out on top," he said.

"You can take inspiration from the past but that does not guarantee anything, going to the future. And we have to stay in the present and play our best in Adelaide," the captain said on the eve of the first Test.

READ: John Buchanan analyses 2003-04 rivalry with India, Steve Waugh's leadership

Kohli will be leaving for India after the first Test, and Ajinkya Rahane is set to take charge in his absence. And he is confident that Rahane will do a fine job as the leader. "We have had a lot of mutual understanding over the years. We have had some great partnerships batting together, which is based on trust. Jinks has done tremendous job in the two practice games. He seems to be very composed and he knows the strengths of our teams and how we need to go about it. The way we have played the game has been a collective effort. It's a cultural effort and not just me strategising things and putting things in front of people, it's the whole team that's involved," Kohli said.

"We already know the template we play with and how we are to go ahead. We are absolutely on the same page and I am sure he (Rahane) will do a tremendous job in my absence. The focus remains, till the time I am here, to be able to provide captaincy and leadership and performances to the best of my abilities. Then on, I am confident Jinks will do a tremendous job. This is his time to step up and perform, strongly as an individual and also as a captain. He will do a great job. The vision remains simply to put in good performances and make sure that we are competing in every game. The idea is to win the series," Virat said about Rahane.

READ: Smith, Green likely to feature in Adelaide Test, hints Paine

This will be India's second appearance in a pink-ball Test. It played a day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata last year. And talking about the young talents in the team, Kohli said: "They are obviously very talented and that's why they are here. Shubman (Gill) hasn't got opportunities

Talking about the team combination for the first Test, Kohli said that a call will be taken keeping all the factors in mind. "It all boils down to the combination. KL is a quality batsman, and that's why he is here. We have a lot of quality cricketers. KL was brought into the side, when Rohit comes in, we have another opener. How and where KL fits, we need to (discuss)," he said.