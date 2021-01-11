IND v AUS IND v AUS Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who sustained a thumb injury during the Sydney Test, will not be part of the squad for the series-decider at Gabba, Brisbane. Team Sportstar 11 January, 2021 21:45 IST India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored 28 not out in the first innings of the Sydney Test. - AP Team Sportstar 11 January, 2021 21:45 IST India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after fracturing his thumb in the Sydney Test."Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on Day 3 of the third Border-Gavaskar Test that concluded on Monday. He later went for scans and the results have shown that he has dislocated his thumb. The all-rounder will now consult a hand specialist in Sydney before he returns to India. He will then head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury," the BCCI said in a statement.Jadeja will not be available for the fourth and final Test against Australia to be held in Brisbane from January 15-19 at the Gabba. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos