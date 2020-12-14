IND v AUS IND v AUS AUS vs IND: Sean Abbott out of first Test, Henriques called in Australia fast bowler Sean Abbott has been ruled out of the first Test against India due to a calf injury. Reuters 14 December, 2020 10:17 IST Moises Henriques has played four Tests for Australia. - V. GANESAN Reuters 14 December, 2020 10:17 IST Australia fast bowler Sean Abbott has been ruled out of the first Test against India starting in Adelaide on Thursday due to a calf injury while all-rounder Moises Henriques has been added to the side.This is the closest Australian team I've been a part of - LyonAbbott will recuperate in Sydney and join the side ahead of the second Test in Melbourne starting on December 26. He was only likely to be used in the day-night Test if Mitchell Starc, who had been away from the team dealing with a family illness, was not considered match fit.Third casualtyAbbott is the third confirmed casualty for the Australian side with batsmen David Warner and Will Pucovski both unavailable for the match.All-rounder Cameron Green also gave the team a scare when he was struck on the head while bowling in an Australia ‘A’ game against India last week.Henriques is just returning from a mild hamstring strain that kept him out of the Australia ‘A’ match after he returned to the national team in the limited-overs series against India. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos