India pacer Arundhati Reddy primed and ready for England tour

India pacer Arundhati Reddy says the upcoming seven-match tour of England is not only exciting but also very challenging for her as she could be in line for her One-Day International debut.

The tour kicks off on June 16 with a one-off Test in Bristol and concludes with the third and final T20I on July 15. A three-match ODI series will be played in between.

The 23-year-old Arundhati has played 23 T20Is and picked 17 wickets since making her debut in 2018 against Sri Lanka. She says it would be a dream for any pacer to play in the bowler-friendly conditions of England.

“But it also means that you have to be consistent right through and there is no room for error. Since I have been training really hard and waiting for this big moment, I am ready for the challenges of bowling to English batters on their home soil,” Arundhati said in a chat with Sportstar.

“The preparations have been really good thanks to Murthy Sir (her coach RSR Murthy, formerly of SCR) and I bowled a lot in the open wickets to hit the ‘spot’ consistently,” she said.

“The focus has been to be good with both bat and the ball. It is imperative to be a decent all-rounder and I am confident my improved batting skills will come in handy on the coming England tour,” said the pacer.

“After all the early struggle in life and sport, I am honestly much better placed. It is surreal that I am in the Indian team though this is what I always dreamt of when I started playing the game,” the SCR staffer said.

“I don’t feel any pressure on being my first tour and in with a chance to play in the longer format. More than that, I am raring to go if given the chance,” she said.

“With Mithali di as captain, it is quite natural to be in the comfort zone (Mithali is also with SCR and both train a lot at St. John’s Sports Foundation in Secunderabad here). She has always been a huge inspiration and motivation for me and has never hesitated to put things in a simple and effective manner for better performances from my side,” said Arundhati who idolises Jhulan Goswami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Any goals? “Well, I want to be the best player for India and towards that I will put in all the desired efforts,” she signed off before leaving for Mumbai to join the other team members for the England tour.