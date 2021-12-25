SA vs IND: Rahane in 'good space', says Dravid

It has been a challenging year for Ajinkya Rahane, having averaged just 19.75 in his last 21 innings. He also missed the last Test against New Zealand with an injury.

However, the team management continues to have faith in the seasoned campaigner. Ahead of India's three-match Test series against South Africa, which begins on Sunday, the team's head coach Rahul Dravid said he believes Rahane is in a 'good space'.

“Conversation with Ajinkya Rahane has been very positive and good. He has trained very good this week and practised really well. It's been no different to any conversation with most of the players. He seems to be in a really good space,” Dravid said on Saturday.

Dravid also believes the tour of South Africa will be a challenge for India and it is important to put the best foot forward in Centurion. “This is our first sort of challenge away from home. So it's really an important series from that perspective to try and put our best foot forward and play some good cricket. Obviously, in the larger scheme of things, it counts for World Test Championship points,” Dravid said.

“Virat (Kohli)... as a player, leader and captain, he has been fantastic. Certainly looking forward to him carrying that forward and really pushing and challenging this team. He’s been one of those players who really loves Test cricket. He looks forward to it and really wants to compete. And hopefully, he has a great series. That will really benefit the team as well,” Dravid said, making no bones about the fact that the one upcoming will be an important Test series for captain Kohli, who has not been among runs for a while now.

The Indian team has not played any tour game in South Africa due to fears surrounding the spread of Omicron, but Dravid admitted the team has trained really hard over the last few days. He said, “In the past, when India did well in a series, generally, you had a good lead in terms of preparation leading into the (next) series. In the kind of COVID situations that we have in the bubbles, it's not always easy to get exactly what you want. But I think the team's responded really well.

“We've had some really good quality practice over the last week. We have had two centre wicket net sessions. In terms of the conditions, we couldn't have asked for anything more. The bowlers are running hard. We've been able to balance that out with the fitness work they required to do as well. We are ready and prepared.”