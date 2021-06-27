India tour of Sri Lanka: There is a lot of excitement within the squad, says Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan, India captain for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka in July, struck an upbeat note on Sunday, backing his team to do well in the white-ball series. "The team is a nice blend of experience and youth. There is a lot of excitement within the squad," Dhawan said.

The tour, which comprises three ODIs, followed by three T20Is, saw Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, K Gowtham and Chetan Sakariya receive maiden call-ups to the national team. The India squad underwent a two-week quarantine in Mumbai and will land in Colombo on June 28.

Dhawan is looking forward to India’s first tour in Sri Lanka since it won the Nidahas Trophy title in 2018.

“13-14 days have passed since we went in quarantine, so the players are waiting to hit the ground. We have 10-12 days for preparation [ahead of the series.

“It is a new challenge, but at the same time, it is a great opportunity for all of us to show our talent. Everybody is waiting (for the tour to begin)."

About playing under former India captain Rahul Dravid, who is the head coach for this tour, Dhawan said: "It is a great honour for me to be the captain of the Indian team. At the same time, as a team, we are looking forward to working with Rahul Bhai (Rahul Dravid). "I have played under his coaching once for India A, so I feel that we guys sync together."