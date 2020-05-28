Cricket Australia releases dates for India series, indicates T20 World Cup on schedule

Cricket Australia on Thursday announced the list of fixtures for the upcoming tour of India.

It starts with three T20Is, followed by four Tests and three one day internationals. The first T20I will be played at the Gabba on October 11, second at the Manuka Oval on October 14 and third and the final T20I at the Adelaide Oval on October 17.

Virat Kohli's men will begin their defence of the Border Gavaskar Trophy , but only a month and a half later in Brisbane from December 3. The itinerary, in line with the earlier FTP that had been planned with a T20I series preceding the T20 World Cup, indicates that the T20 World Cup window is still open.

READ: ICC to discuss fate of T20 World Cup in board meeting on Thursday

The showpiece event was slated to be held in Australia between October 18 and November 15. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday had denied reports that the men's T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia between October 18 and November 15, has been rescheduled to 2022.

READ: Inside cricket’s new bubble!

"The ICC has not taken a decision to postpone the T20 World Cup and preparations are ongoing for the event in Australia this year as per plan," an ICC spokesperson had said.

CA also announced a three-match series between Australia Women and India Women in January, just before the Women's World Cup in New Zealand in February-March.