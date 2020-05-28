Cricket Cricket Cricket Australia releases dates for India series, indicates T20 World Cup on schedule The itinerary, in line with the earlier FTP that had been planned with a T20I series preceding the T20 World Cup, indicates that the World Cup window is open. Team Sportstar 28 May, 2020 15:46 IST The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin from December 3. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 28 May, 2020 15:46 IST Cricket Australia on Thursday announced the list of fixtures for the upcoming tour of India. It starts with three T20Is, followed by four Tests and three one day internationals. The first T20I will be played at the Gabba on October 11, second at the Manuka Oval on October 14 and third and the final T20I at the Adelaide Oval on October 17. Virat Kohli's men will begin their defence of the Border Gavaskar Trophy , but only a month and a half later in Brisbane from December 3. The itinerary, in line with the earlier FTP that had been planned with a T20I series preceding the T20 World Cup, indicates that the T20 World Cup window is still open. READ: ICC to discuss fate of T20 World Cup in board meeting on ThursdayThe showpiece event was slated to be held in Australia between October 18 and November 15. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday had denied reports that the men's T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia between October 18 and November 15, has been rescheduled to 2022.READ: Inside cricket’s new bubble!"The ICC has not taken a decision to postpone the T20 World Cup and preparations are ongoing for the event in Australia this year as per plan," an ICC spokesperson had said.CA also announced a three-match series between Australia Women and India Women in January, just before the Women's World Cup in New Zealand in February-March. The scheduleGillette Men’s T20I Series First T20I: Gabba, Brisbane (October 11) Second T20I: Manuka Oval, Canberra (October 14) Third T20I: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (October 17)Men’s Test Series against India First Test: Gabba, Brisbane (December 3- 7) Second Test: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (December 11 - 15) Third Test: MCG, Melbourne (December 26 - 30) Fourth Test (Day-Night): SCG, Sydney (January 3 - 7)Gillette Men’s ODI Series First ODI: Perth (January 12) Second ODI: MCG, Melbourne (January 15) Third ODI: SCG, Sydney (January 17) Women's tourFirst ODI: Manuka Oval, Canberra (January 22) Second ODI: Junction Oval, St Kilda (January 25) Third ODI: Blundstone Arena, Hobart (January 28) Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos