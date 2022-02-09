India U-19 players have a field day in Ahmedabad

India's U-19 World Cup-winning team had an afternoon to remember on Wednesday. The Yash Dhull-led side caught up with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on the sidelines of the second ODI between India and the West Indies.

Looking dapper in white shirts and blue blazers, the youngsters not only received accolades for their historic victory, but also got a chance to watch the senior team in action.

Every time KL Rahul or Suryakumar Yadav hit a boundary or take a quick single, the colts made it a point to cheer for them from the president’s box.

The players were accompanied by coaches Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Sairaj Bahutule and National Cricket Academy (NCA) director VVS Laxman. The event was also attended by BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, along with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya and Rohan Jaitley, the president of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA).

“It was not a formal felicitation ceremony. The team met the secretary, who had a word of encouragement for the players. The captain of the team, the head coach and the staff, Laxman and the chairman of the selection committee were given mementos by the secretary. The boys had a good time,” a source told Sportstar, indicating a proper felicitation programme could be held at a later date.

On Sunday, the BCCI had announced a cash reward of Rs 40 lakh each for the squad members and Rs 25 lakh each for support staff.

After its win against England in the final, the Indian contingent had invited the Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, KJ Srinivasa, who felicitated the players and the staff.

The players clicked pictures with Windies legend Sir Curtly Ambrose, who was present at the function. The team had a long flight back home travelling to Ahmedabad via Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Dubai, and Bengaluru. Most players have been selected for their respective Ranji Trophy squads and are expected to enter the team bubble by Thursday.