MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I LIVE Score: India opts to bowl; No Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson in playing XI

IND vs AFG 1st T20I LIVE: Catch all the live action, scores and commentary from the first T20I between India and Afghanistan Afghanistan at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Updated : Jan 11, 2024 19:01 IST

Team Sportstar
India's Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel during a practice session ahead of the first T20I cricket match against Afghanistan.
India's Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel during a practice session ahead of the first T20I cricket match against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

India's Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel during a practice session ahead of the first T20I cricket match against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the first T20I between India and Afghanistan at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

  • January 11, 2024 19:01
    AFG 0/0

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran are out to begin Afghanistan’s innings. Arshdeep Singh with the new ball. Here we go! A slip in place. 

  • January 11, 2024 18:55
    All warmed up!

    Time for national anthems: Afghanistan first, then India. 

  • January 11, 2024 18:51
    Afghanistan fans are ready for the first ever India-Afghanistan T20I bilateral series!

    IND vs AFG: Afghanistan fans gearing up for first-ever bilateral T20I series against India

    Close to 100 Afghan students from various universities in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula visited the Afghanistan team hotel to meet the cricketers ahead of the first T20I in Mohali on Thursday.

  • January 11, 2024 18:44
    Jaiswal injury update

    As per BCCI release, Yashasvi Jaiswal was unavailable due to sore right groin. 

    IND vs AFG: Jaiswal ruled out of 1st T20I due to sore right groin

    Yashasvi Jaiswal missed the first T20 International between India and Afghanistan at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday due to a sore right groin.

  • January 11, 2024 18:37
    Playing XIs

    India - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

    Afghanistan - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Jannat, Najibullah Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib

  • January 11, 2024 18:30
    Toss - India

    Rohit Sharma and Imbrahim Zadran in the middle. 

    India has won the toss and opted to bowl first. 

    No Sanju Samson, Avesh Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI today. 

  • January 11, 2024 18:29
    Pitch report

    Not a lot there for the spinners. Conditions best for pacers and batters here. There was no dew yesterday and Nick Knight doesn’t expect dew today as well. 

  • January 11, 2024 18:20
    Probable playing XI

    Rahul Dravid confirmed yesterday that Rohit Sharma will be partnering up with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the opening slot. Who will be the other nine players today? 

    Predicted XI

    India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson/ Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar 

    Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad/Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

  • January 11, 2024 18:12
    Also, Rashid Khan is not available as well.

    Rashid Khan to miss Afghanistan vs India T20I series

    In Rashid’s absence, the spin department will be spearheaded by Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, while Mohammed Nabi will also be available for selection.

  • January 11, 2024 18:03
    Head-to-head records

    India has never lost a T20I match against Afghanistan so far. The two sides have met four times and India has won all of them. 

    The last time India and Afghanistan met in T20Is was during the Asia Cup 2022. India defeated Afghanistan by 101 runs in Dubai. 

  • January 11, 2024 17:53
    Squads for the 1st T20I

    Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Karim Janat, Ikram Alikhil, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib

    India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi

  • January 11, 2024 17:50
    India and Afghanistan clash in gloomy Mohali conditions!

    Read the preview here: 

    India begins Afghanistan challenge with an eye on T20 World Cup

    ndia’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, beginning at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, offers a ray of hope for some aspirants to get into the groove ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

  • January 11, 2024 17:41
    A reminder

    Virat Kohli to miss first T20I against Afghanistan

    Indian coach Rahul Dravid confirmed on Wednesday that Virat Kohli will be unavailable for selection for the first T20I against Afghanistan.

  • January 11, 2024 17:28
    Live streaming info

    The first T20I between India and Afghanistan will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the JioCinema app and website. 

  • January 11, 2024 17:19
    Welcome!

    Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20I between India and Afghanistan set to be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra stadium in Mohali. Stay tuned for the live updates. 

Related Topics

India vs Afghanistan /

India /

Afghanistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AFG, 1st T20I LIVE Score: India opts to bowl; No Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG: Jaiswal ruled out of 1st T20I due to sore right groin
    Dhruva Prasad _11529
  3. Former chairman Graves apologises for racism at Yorkshire
    Reuters
  4. IND vs AFG: Afghanistan fans gearing up for first-ever bilateral T20I series against India
    Shayan Acharya
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: First Asian Cup woman referee Yamashita to officiate Australia vs India
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs AFG: Jaiswal ruled out of 1st T20I due to sore right groin
    Dhruva Prasad _11529
  2. Former chairman Graves apologises for racism at Yorkshire
    Reuters
  3. IND vs AFG: Afghanistan fans gearing up for first-ever bilateral T20I series against India
    Shayan Acharya
  4. England have taken a bit of punt but I’m ready, says spinner Tom Hartley on India Test tour
    PTI
  5. IND vs AFG, 1st T20I LIVE Score: India opts to bowl; No Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AFG, 1st T20I LIVE Score: India opts to bowl; No Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG: Jaiswal ruled out of 1st T20I due to sore right groin
    Dhruva Prasad _11529
  3. Former chairman Graves apologises for racism at Yorkshire
    Reuters
  4. IND vs AFG: Afghanistan fans gearing up for first-ever bilateral T20I series against India
    Shayan Acharya
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: First Asian Cup woman referee Yamashita to officiate Australia vs India
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment