IND vs AFG, 1st T20I LIVE Score: India opts to bowl; No Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson in playing XI

- January 11, 2024 19:01AFG 0/0
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran are out to begin Afghanistan’s innings. Arshdeep Singh with the new ball. Here we go! A slip in place.
- January 11, 2024 18:55All warmed up!
Time for national anthems: Afghanistan first, then India.
- January 11, 2024 18:51Afghanistan fans are ready for the first ever India-Afghanistan T20I bilateral series!
- January 11, 2024 18:44Jaiswal injury update
As per BCCI release, Yashasvi Jaiswal was unavailable due to sore right groin.
- January 11, 2024 18:37Playing XIs
India - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
Afghanistan - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Jannat, Najibullah Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib
- January 11, 2024 18:30Toss - India
Rohit Sharma and Imbrahim Zadran in the middle.
India has won the toss and opted to bowl first.
No Sanju Samson, Avesh Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI today.
- January 11, 2024 18:29Pitch report
Not a lot there for the spinners. Conditions best for pacers and batters here. There was no dew yesterday and Nick Knight doesn’t expect dew today as well.
- January 11, 2024 18:20Probable playing XI
Rahul Dravid confirmed yesterday that Rohit Sharma will be partnering up with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the opening slot. Who will be the other nine players today?
Predicted XI
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson/ Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad/Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
- January 11, 2024 18:03Head-to-head records
India has never lost a T20I match against Afghanistan so far. The two sides have met four times and India has won all of them.
The last time India and Afghanistan met in T20Is was during the Asia Cup 2022. India defeated Afghanistan by 101 runs in Dubai.
- January 11, 2024 17:53Squads for the 1st T20I
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Karim Janat, Ikram Alikhil, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi
- January 11, 2024 17:50India and Afghanistan clash in gloomy Mohali conditions!
- January 11, 2024 17:19Welcome!
Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20I between India and Afghanistan set to be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra stadium in Mohali. Stay tuned for the live updates.
