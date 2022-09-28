Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India Legends vs Australia Legends, 1st Semifinal of the Road Safety Series in Raipur. Stay tuned as we get all the Latest Updates.

Toss at 7:00 PM

Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch the live streaming of the IND v AUS Road Safety Series 2022 Semifinal match?

The India Legends vs Australia Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be live streamed on the Voot and JioTV apps.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IND v AUS Road Safety Series 2022 Semifinal match?

The India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be telecast on the Sports18, Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits in India.

At what time will the IND v AUS Road Safety Series 2022 Semifinal match start in India?

The India Legends vs Australia Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the IND v AUS Road Safety Series Semifinal match be played?

The India Legends vs Australia Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

What are the squads for India Legends vs Australia Legends Road Safety Series match?

Squads:

India Legends Squad: Naman Ojha(w), S Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Rajesh Pawar, Yusuf Pathan, Ravi Gaikwad

Australia Legends Squad: Shane Watson(c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk(w), Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Jason Krejza, Chadd Sayers, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Cameron White, Stuart Clark, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, George Horlin