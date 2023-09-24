MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS live score 2nd ODI: Australia wins toss, opts to bowl; Smith to lead, Cummins out

India vs Australia live score, 2nd ODI: Get the score, toss and playing XI updates of the second ODI between India and Australia in Indore.

Updated : Sep 24, 2023 13:03 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the second ODI between India and Australia in Indore.
Catch the live score and updates from the second ODI between India and Australia in Indore. | Photo Credit: PTI
Catch the live score and updates from the second ODI between India and Australia in Indore. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

  • September 24, 2023 13:00
    Toss update

    Australia wins the toss and opts to bowl.

    Changes in both the sides.

  • September 24, 2023 13:00
    Update: Steve Smith to lead today

    Steve Smith will be leading Australia today in place of Pat Cummins.

  • September 24, 2023 12:51
    Will Australia’s four-match losing streak end today?

    Having gathered steam in the final leg of its World Cup preparations, India could seal another morale-boosting series win when it hosts Australia in the second ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

    While Friday’s defeat prompted Australia skipper Pat Cummins to exhort the necessity of rhythm heading into the World Cup, a day’s break might not be enough for the visitor to replenish its batteries.

    Read full preview here:

    IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: India eyes series win, Australia looks to snap losing streak in potential run-fest

    Having gathered steam in the final leg of its World Cup preparations, India could seal another morale-boosting series win when it hosts Australia in the second ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

  • September 24, 2023 12:39
    Who will replace Bumrah?
  • September 24, 2023 12:35
    Update: Bumrah not to feature today

    India’s Jasprit Bumrah didn’t travel with the team to Indore. He has taken a short break. Mukesh Kumar has joined the team for this game.

  • September 24, 2023 12:25
    Will Washington Sundar get a chance today?
  • September 24, 2023 12:22
    ICYMI - India is now number one ODI team

    Ind vs Aus, 1st ODI: India beats Australia to dethrone Pakistan as the No. 1 ODI team

    India beat Australia by five wickets at the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium to become the No. 1 ranked ODI team in the world. It surpassed Pakistan in the process.

  • September 24, 2023 12:08
    When and where to watch?

    The second ODI between India and Australia will be aired LIVE on the Sports18 Network and streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.

  • September 24, 2023 12:03
    Teams have arrived!
  • September 24, 2023 11:57
    Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of the second ODI between India and Australia set to be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Stay tuned for the live updates.

India /

Australia /

India vs Australia

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
