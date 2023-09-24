IND vs AUS live score 2nd ODI: Australia wins toss, opts to bowl; Smith to lead, Cummins out

Will Australia’s four-match losing streak end today?

Having gathered steam in the final leg of its World Cup preparations, India could seal another morale-boosting series win when it hosts Australia in the second ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

While Friday’s defeat prompted Australia skipper Pat Cummins to exhort the necessity of rhythm heading into the World Cup, a day’s break might not be enough for the visitor to replenish its batteries.

