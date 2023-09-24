IND vs AUS live score 2nd ODI: Australia wins toss, opts to bowl; Smith to lead, Cummins out

- September 24, 2023 13:00Toss update
Australia wins the toss and opts to bowl.
Changes in both the sides.
- September 24, 2023 13:00Update: Steve Smith to lead today
Steve Smith will be leading Australia today in place of Pat Cummins.
- September 24, 2023 12:51Will Australia’s four-match losing streak end today?
Having gathered steam in the final leg of its World Cup preparations, India could seal another morale-boosting series win when it hosts Australia in the second ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday.
While Friday’s defeat prompted Australia skipper Pat Cummins to exhort the necessity of rhythm heading into the World Cup, a day’s break might not be enough for the visitor to replenish its batteries.
Read full preview here:
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: India eyes series win, Australia looks to snap losing streak in potential run-fest
- September 24, 2023 12:39Who will replace Bumrah?
- September 24, 2023 12:35Update: Bumrah not to feature today
India’s Jasprit Bumrah didn’t travel with the team to Indore. He has taken a short break. Mukesh Kumar has joined the team for this game.
- September 24, 2023 12:25Will Washington Sundar get a chance today?
- September 24, 2023 12:22ICYMI - India is now number one ODI team
- September 24, 2023 12:08When and where to watch?
The second ODI between India and Australia will be aired LIVE on the Sports18 Network and streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.
- September 24, 2023 12:03Teams have arrived!
- September 24, 2023 11:57Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the second ODI between India and Australia set to be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Stay tuned for the live updates.
