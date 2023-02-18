Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of Day two of the second Test between India and Australia at the Ferozshah Kotla in Delhi.
Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann are bowling in tandem and Australia is sniffing another wicket to cap off in what has already been a brilliant session for the visitors. However, Kohli and Iyer are off the mark and both the batsmen have been positive in their approach and have rotated the strike well. Kohli is moving well by lunging forward, getting close to the ball and then rocking backwards while dealing with the bounce. Iyer, too is looking in good shape. Interesting passage of play.
This is huge as Lyon traps Pujara, who falls for a duck in his 100 th Test match and what an excellent review from Australia. Tossed up delivery, Pujara lunges forward to defend it but is late as the ball hits the pad first before the batsman jams in the bat. Pat Cummins had no hesitation in taking the review and it was three reds as a jubilant Australian team celebrate in Kotla having packed off three reputed Indian batsmen. Shreyas Iyer is the new man in and India’s best play of spin joins Kohli.
Nathan Lyon is on song and the off-spinner is bowling beautifully. He strikes again and this time castles the Indian skipper as Rohit gets caught at the crease and the ball gets past between the bat and pad to disturb the timber. India in a spot of bother as Virat Kohli walks out with Pujara yet to open his account.
Nathan Lyon strikes and that’s the end of KL Rahul who departs for yet another low score as the India vice-captain falls for a 41-ball 17. India didn’t lose a review as it was umpire’s call. Tossed up delivery, Rahul gets forward to defend and the ball hits low on his pad and hitting the leg stump. Rahul’s poor form continues and his fall brings in Cheteshwar Pujara, who is playing his 100 th Test.
Pat Cummins steams in from the other end and the first runs of the morning have come from KL Rahul’s willow who carves a good length delivery to the backward point area for a single. Rohit too takes a single off the last ball as India gets Cummins the proceedings rolling.
Kuhnemann starts with a slip and short-led and it’s a fine first over to start Day two of the second Test. Rohit plays out a maiden as India is yet to get off the mark.
Warner joins Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green, both of whom were declared unfit to play and missed out first and second Tests after failing to recover from injuries in time.
Matt Renshaw will replace Warner in the playing 11 as a concussion substitute, according to reports.
Warner got hit on the head on day one as he tried to pull a delivery from Siraj. As a result of that hit, Warner couldn’t come out to field when it was India’s turn to bat in the evening.
Australia’s David Warner has been ruled out of second Test against India due to concussion in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Saturday.