India vs Australia LIVE Score, one-off Women’s Test Day 1: AUS-W 0/0; Mooney, Litchfield open for Australia; Playing XI updates

MATCH PREVIEW

After dismantling England, India Women will be eager to tick another bold point in its bucket list, a maiden win in the traditional format against Australia, ahead of the one-off Test here from Thursday.

India has never beaten Australia in any of its 10 Tests spanning over 46 years -- home or away -- as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would know that there could be no better opportunity to achieve that considering it is playing on a pitch that is expected to favour the spinners.

The Indian bowlers, especially offie Deepti Sharma, showed remarkable ruthlessness against England while scoring a mammoth 347-run win at the DY Patil Stadium last week, the biggest in terms of runs in women’s Test history, and they would like to reproduce that streak against the Aussies too. READ MORE