India vs Australia LIVE Score, one-off Women’s Test Day 1: AUS-W 0/0; Mooney, Litchfield open for Australia; Playing XI updates

- December 21, 2023 09:30Time for cricket!
Aussie openers Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney make their way to the square.
- December 21, 2023 09:25The teams in the centre
India and Australia line up for the national anthems.
- December 21, 2023 09:18India’s XI
- December 21, 2023 09:07Playing XI
India XI: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (debut), Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Australia XI: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Lauren Cheatle (debut)
- December 21, 2023 09:06TOSS
TOSS: Australia wins toss, opts to bat
- December 21, 2023 08:57Debut for Richa Ghosh
Test Cap No. 94 for Richa Ghosh as she makes her debut at the Wankhede.
- December 21, 2023 08:56Game on at Wankhede
- December 21, 2023 08:41Gearing up with a desi dash
- December 21, 2023 08:37IND-W VS AUS-W OVERALL STATS IN TESTS
Matches played: 10
India Women won: 0
Australia Women won: 4
Drawn: 6
Last result: Match drawn (Carrara; Sep-Oct 2021)
Last five results: IND won - 0; AUS won - 3, Draw - 2
- December 21, 2023 08:31Healy eyes a resounding comeback
- December 21, 2023 08:27India vs Australia Women stats in Tests in India
Matches played: 4
India won: 0
Australia won: 0
Drawn: 4
Last result: Match drawn (Wankhede; February 1984)
- December 21, 2023 08:25Predicted XIs
Predicted playing 11s:
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Australia: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
- December 21, 2023 08:20From the Magazine: Case for more Tests — long overdue but not as straightforward
“We didn’t get too many opportunities in the Test format when we were playing cricket, but hopefully, the new generation will get many more games. We have a busy schedule in the T20Is and ODIs, but Tests are actually a format that teaches you patience and gives a chance to improve your skills,” India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said after her first game as Test skipper. She led the team to a thumping 347-run win over archrival England in the one-off Test in Navi Mumbai this month.
- December 21, 2023 08:13MATCH PREVIEW
After dismantling England, India Women will be eager to tick another bold point in its bucket list, a maiden win in the traditional format against Australia, ahead of the one-off Test here from Thursday.
India has never beaten Australia in any of its 10 Tests spanning over 46 years -- home or away -- as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would know that there could be no better opportunity to achieve that considering it is playing on a pitch that is expected to favour the spinners.
The Indian bowlers, especially offie Deepti Sharma, showed remarkable ruthlessness against England while scoring a mammoth 347-run win at the DY Patil Stadium last week, the biggest in terms of runs in women’s Test history, and they would like to reproduce that streak against the Aussies too. READ MORE
- December 21, 2023 07:45Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar
Australia: Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alyssa Healy (C & WK), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.
- December 21, 2023 07:45Where to watch the India Women vs Australia Women’s Test live?
The One-off India W vs Australia W Test match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema and FanCode app/website in India.
