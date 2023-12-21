MagazineBuy Print

India vs Australia LIVE Score, one-off Women’s Test Day 1: AUS-W 0/0; Mooney, Litchfield open for Australia; Playing XI updates

India vs Australia LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 1: Follow the match commentary updates from Day One of the IND-W vs AUS-W Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Updated : Dec 21, 2023 09:31 IST

Team Sportstar
India and Australia will meet in a women’s Test match at the Wankhede Stadium after 39 years.
India and Australia will meet in a women’s Test match at the Wankhede Stadium after 39 years. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/THE HINDU
lightbox-info

India and Australia will meet in a women’s Test match at the Wankhede Stadium after 39 years. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/THE HINDU

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 1 of the India vs Australia Women’s Test, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

  • December 21, 2023 09:30
    Time for cricket!

    Aussie openers Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney make their way to the square.

  • December 21, 2023 09:25
    The teams in the centre

    India and Australia line up for the national anthems.

  • December 21, 2023 09:18
    India’s XI
  • December 21, 2023 09:07
    Playing XI

    India XI: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (debut), Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

    Australia XI: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Lauren Cheatle (debut)

  • December 21, 2023 09:06
    TOSS

    TOSS: Australia wins toss, opts to bat

  • December 21, 2023 08:57
    Debut for Richa Ghosh

    Test Cap No. 94 for Richa Ghosh as she makes her debut at the Wankhede.

  • December 21, 2023 08:56
    Game on at Wankhede
  • December 21, 2023 08:48
    INDIA-W vs AUSTRALIA-W DREAM11 PREDICTION

    Wicket-keepers: Beth Mooney, Allysa Healy

    Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Tahlia McGrath, Jemimah Rodrigues

    All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (vc)

    Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

    Team composition: IND 5-6 AUS | Credits Left: 7.5

  • December 21, 2023 08:41
    Gearing up with a desi dash
  • December 21, 2023 08:37
    IND-W VS AUS-W OVERALL STATS IN TESTS 

    Matches played: 10

    India Women won: 0

    Australia Women won: 4

    Drawn: 6

    Last result: Match drawn (Carrara; Sep-Oct 2021)

    Last five results: IND won - 0; AUS won - 3, Draw - 2

  • December 21, 2023 08:31
    Healy eyes a resounding comeback

    IND vs AUS one-off Test: After dog bite incident and 50 stitches, Alyssa Healy ready to keep wickets

  • December 21, 2023 08:27
    India vs Australia Women stats in Tests in India 

    Matches played: 4

    India won: 0

    Australia won: 0

    Drawn: 4

    Last result: Match drawn (Wankhede; February 1984)

  • December 21, 2023 08:25
    Predicted XIs

    Predicted playing 11s:

    India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

    Australia: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

  • December 21, 2023 08:20
    From the Magazine: Case for more Tests — long overdue but not as straightforward

    “We didn’t get too many opportunities in the Test format when we were playing cricket, but hopefully, the new generation will get many more games. We have a busy schedule in the T20Is and ODIs, but Tests are actually a format that teaches you patience and gives a chance to improve your skills,” India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said after her first game as Test skipper. She led the team to a thumping 347-run win over archrival England in the one-off Test in Navi Mumbai this month.

    The case for more women’s Tests — long overdue but not as straightforward

    India women are scheduled to play only one more Test match in the 2022-25 women’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) cycle, at home, in the 2023-24 season.

  • December 21, 2023 08:13
    MATCH PREVIEW

    After dismantling England, India Women will be eager to tick another bold point in its bucket list, a maiden win in the traditional format against Australia, ahead of the one-off Test here from Thursday.

    India has never beaten Australia in any of its 10 Tests spanning over 46 years -- home or away -- as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would know that there could be no better opportunity to achieve that considering it is playing on a pitch that is expected to favour the spinners.

    The Indian bowlers, especially offie Deepti Sharma, showed remarkable ruthlessness against England while scoring a mammoth 347-run win at the DY Patil Stadium last week, the biggest in terms of runs in women’s Test history, and they would like to reproduce that streak against the Aussies too. READ MORE

  • December 21, 2023 07:45
    Squads

    India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar

    Australia: Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alyssa Healy (C & WK), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

  • December 21, 2023 07:45
    Where to watch the India Women vs Australia Women’s Test live?

    The One-off India W vs Australia W Test match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema and FanCode app/website in India.

Related Topics

India vs Australia /

India Women vs Australia Women

