IND-W vs AUS-W LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 2: India 148/3; Mandhana runout on 74, Jemimah joins Richa

Perseverance, thy name is Pooja Vastrakar

There’s something about Pooja Vastrakar, Test cricket and Australia. When India went up against Meg Lanning’s Aussies in a Pink Ball Test in Carrara back in 2021, Pooja returned miserly match figures of four for 62 from 26.4 overs which included the prized wickets of Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath and Beth Mooney.