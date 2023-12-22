MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs AUS-W LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 2: India 148/3; Mandhana runout on 74, Jemimah joins Richa

IND vs AUS LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 2: Follow the match commentary updates from Day Two of the India vs Australia Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Updated : Dec 22, 2023 10:46 IST

Team Sportstar
Smriti Mandhana in action.
Smriti Mandhana in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
lightbox-info

Smriti Mandhana in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of Day 2 of the India vs Australia Women’s Test, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

  • December 22, 2023 10:42
    39th over

    Gardner to Mandhana, MIX-UP. IS THAT OUT?

  • December 22, 2023 10:26
    W
    IND 140/2 in 35 overs

    Gardner to Rana, OUT! Rana’s rearguard ends as Gardner zips one through to hit timber. Rana plays down the wrong line and falls after seeing off the first hour. Debutant Richa Ghosh walks in at 3.

    Sneh Rana b Gardner 9 (57b 1x4)

  • December 22, 2023 10:13
    4
    IND 133/1 in 31 overs

    Sloppy from Australia. Mandhana racks up two FOURs on the trot as McGrath lets the ball through her feet twice at mid-off. Gardner and Healy have reasons to be disappointed.

  • December 22, 2023 10:07
    IND 123/1 in 30 overs

    Alana King into the attack. Full toss and Rana gets a toe on it for a single, Mandhana taps one back and Rana continues to block out deliveries. 

  • December 22, 2023 10:00
    IND 118/1 in 28 overs

    Sutherland slides the ball in gently and Mandhana makes room to drive through cover for FOUR. Wayward from Sutherland as she concedes FOUR byes down leg and oversteps for a no-ball next delivery.

  • December 22, 2023 09:53
    IND 108/1 in 26 overs

    FIFTY for Mandhana off 68 balls. She reaches the mark with a firm push to mid-off for a single.

  • December 22, 2023 09:51
    IND 107/1 in 25 overs

    Gardner maintains her control through a fine spell. Rana and Mandhana seem in no rush at the momentum as they bide time by keeping their anchors low.

  • December 22, 2023 09:39
    IND 104/1 in 22 overs

    Width from Sutherland and Mandhana lifts it through cover for two runs. A single down leg to follow and it’s a no-ball as Sutherland oversteps.

  • December 22, 2023 09:34
    IND 100/1 in 21 overs

    Ash Gardner into the attack. Mandhana taps the ball behind backward point for a single. 100 up for India. Rana employs a neat defence to see off Gardner’s loopy deliveries. 

  • December 22, 2023 09:33
    IND 99/1 in 20 overs

    Day 2 begins. Mandhana and Rana walk out to the middle. Sutherland to resume proceedings.

    Mandhana starts her morning with a single. Sutherland rushes past Rana’s outside-edge first-up.

  • December 22, 2023 09:15
    Can Mandhana ton up again vs Australia?
  • December 22, 2023 09:07
    Reliving a fine day
  • December 22, 2023 08:47
    Perseverance, thy name is Pooja Vastrakar

    There’s something about Pooja Vastrakar, Test cricket and Australia. When India went up against Meg Lanning’s Aussies in a Pink Ball Test in Carrara back in 2021, Pooja returned miserly match figures of four for 62 from 26.4 overs which included the prized wickets of Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath and Beth Mooney.

    IND vs AUS one-off Test: Perseverance, thy name is Pooja Vastrakar

  • December 22, 2023 08:40
    Day 1 Recap

    IND-W vs AUS-W, Test day 1: Vastrakar, Rana pack a punch as India dominates opening day

    In its first essay, India raced to 98 for 1 at stumps as openers Smriti Mandhana (43 not out, 49 balls, 8x4) and Shafali Verma (40, 59 balls, 8x4) added 90 runs.

  • December 22, 2023 08:40
    Playing XI

    India XI: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (debut), Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

    Australia XI: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Lauren Cheatle (debut)

  • December 22, 2023 08:39
    Where to watch the India Women vs Australia Women’s Test Live?

    The One-off India W vs Australia W Test match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema and FanCode app/website in India.

India vs Australia /

India Women vs Australia Women

