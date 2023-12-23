India vs Australia Live Score, Day 3 Women’s Test: AUS 63/2 at Lunch; Perry, McGrath aim to rebuild vs IND

- December 23, 2023 11:43Australia trails by 124 runs
Australia got off to a flying start with Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield. The pair added 49 runs for the opening wicket. But their wickets in the space of two overs helped India claw back. Still a lot of batting left for the side but with the ball turning and keeping low, it will be an uphill battle for Australia.
- December 23, 2023 11:29AUS 63/2 in 17 overs
Deepti to McGrath. A maiden over to end the session.
- December 23, 2023 11:25AUS 63/2 in 16 overs
Rana to McGrath, punches to cover for one run. McGrath is off the mark. Put down! Perry gets an inside edge on her defence. The ball pops up for Richa who gets a hand to it but cannot hold on. Two runs through the slips for Perry on the third delivery.
- December 23, 2023 11:234AUS 60/2 in 15 overs
Vastrakar back on strike. Perry drives through mid on for FOUR!
- December 23, 2023 11:16BAUS 56/2 in 14 overs
Rana to Litchfield, FOUR! A step down the wicket and a drive along the ground to breach the rope. A single to long off. Perry punches to point for a single. BOWLED! Litchfield’s attempt to reverse sweep sees her perish. Completely messes up her shot and the ball crashes onto the stumps.
Phoebe Litchfield b Rana 18 (44)
Tahlia McGrath in at No. 4.
- December 23, 2023 11:14AUS 50/1 in 13 overs
Deepti to Litchfield. Taps the final delivery wide of covers and sneaks in a single. That’s the 50 for Australia.
- December 23, 2023 11:12AUS 49/1 in 12 overs
Rana traps Mooney on the pad, loud appeals but the ball was going down leg. FOUR! Another delivery down leg allows Mooney to free arms and sweep. A couple on the fourth delivery. WICKET! Mooney is gone! Fantastic work by Richa Ghosh at silly point. Mooney defends and for some reason walks out of her crease. Richa first collects the ball cleanly before hitting the wickets. Mooney is run out.
Beth Mooney run out (Ghosh) 33 (37)
- December 23, 2023 11:064AUS 43/0 in 11 overs
Deepti Shama in to bowl now. Litchfield steps out and plays inside out, gets two runs with the ball going over mid off. FOUR! Another delivery down leg allows Mooney to free arms and sweep. A couple on the fourth delivery. WICKET! Mooney is gone!
- December 23, 2023 11:01AUS 41/0 in 10 overs
Rana to Litchfield. She charges down looking to attack but only gets it to mid off. Does the same on the final delivery, this time beats the fielder and runs three.
- December 23, 2023 10:544AUS 38/0 in 9 overs
Renuka to Mooney, FOUR! A gentle pat to place the ball between point and gully.
- December 23, 2023 10:494AUS 34/0 in 8 overs
Sneh Rana for her first over. Poor start! A full toss for Mooney which she sweeps away for FOUR! An edge off Litchfield’s bat but it is wide of the slip and the batters run two.
- December 23, 2023 10:44AUS 27/0 in 7 overs
Renuka again. 4 byes! Litchfield decides late to leave a length ball outside off stump. It is too late for Bhatia to react as the ball flies past her.
- December 23, 2023 10:394AUS 23/0 in 6 overs
Vastrakar to Litchfield, beaten! The ball pitches and moves away from the left hander’s push forward. She scampers through for a single with a punch to mid off. FOUR! Mooney hooks a delivery angling down leg.
- December 23, 2023 10:35AUS 18/0 in 5 overs
Renuka to Mooney. Keeper Yastika Bhatia comes up to the wickets to curb Mooney’s aggression. A maiden over.
- December 23, 2023 10:344AUS 18/0 in 4 overs
After multiple misses in Vastrakar’s over, Litchfield latches on a short delivery and pulls it to the fence.
- December 23, 2023 10:284AUS 14/0 in 3 overs
FOUR! Too full from Renuka and Mooney takes one foot out and drives it to perfection.
- December 23, 2023 10:214AUS 10/0 in 2 overs
Pooja Vastrakar to Mooney. FOUR! Full and wide and Mooney leans in for a drive. FOUR again! A sublime on drive from Mooney. Vastrakar going too full and Mooney making the most of lack of swing.
- December 23, 2023 10:18AUS 1/0 in 1 over
Two slips and a gully in place. Renuka strays on the pads and Mooney clips to fine leg to get off the mark. Just the single from the over.
- December 23, 2023 10:16AUS 0/0
Beth Mooney takes her guard at the striker’s end. She will have Phoebe Litchfield for company at the other end. Renuka Singh to bowl the first over.
- December 23, 2023 10:09India leads by 187 runs
A mammoth lead for India at the end of first innings. The batters have set up a neat little platform for the bowlers to capitalise on and get India its first win over Australia in Tests.
- December 23, 2023 10:054IND 406 all out
Sutherland to Renuka, FOUR! Another top edge over the keeper which races to the fence.
CAUGHT! Renuka makes room to slog but Sutherland’s bouncer follows her and she ends up chipping it to gully.
Renuka Singh c Gardner b Sutherland 8 (9)
- December 23, 2023 10:02BIND 402/9 in 126 overs
WICKET! Kim Garth finally gets a delivery past Deepti’s bat to crash the stumps. The ball nips in, takes the front pad and dislodges the bails.
Deepti Sharma b Garth 78 (171)
Rajeshwari Gayakwad is the final batter in. A wicket-maiden from Garth.
- December 23, 2023 09:554IND 402/8 in 125 overs
Deepti taps a bouncer from Sutherland between deep point and third man but can only take a single. FOUR! Renuka blindly swings at a bouncer, gets a top edge which flies fine and crosses the rope. That’s 400 for India.
- December 23, 2023 09:49IND 397/8 in 124 overs
Kim Garth to Deepti. An edge to third man on the first delivery but Deepti denies the single to keep Renuka Singh away from strike. Drives the fourth to deep cover and takes the run. Renuka sees out the two remaining deliveries.
- December 23, 2023 09:47CIND 396/8 in 123 overs
Sutherlands bangs one in for Vastrakar, but the batter is prompt in transfering weight on the back foot and hooking it past fine leg for FOUR! FOUR more. Another bouncer and this time the pull shot takes a top edge and flies over the keeper. WICKET! The third short ball does the trick, Vastrakar pulls straight to square leg.
Pooja Vastrakar c Garth b Sutherland 47 (126)
- December 23, 2023 09:41IND 387/7 in 122 overs
Garth to continue. A full toss for Deepti. She drives it looking to pierce cover and mid off but Perry puts in a diving save to allow just a single. Vastrakar’s punch to cover allows her a single. The fifth delivery nips into Deepti but she manages to flick it to square leg for one run.
- December 23, 2023 09:36IND 384/7 in 121 overs
Annabel Sutherland with the second over of the day. Starts with a bouncer on the first delivery, Deepti attempts a pull shot but misses. Uses the pace on the third delivery to guide it to short third, one run. Vastrakar pulls to fine leg, single. Deepti slaps to cover for another run.
- December 23, 2023 09:314IND 381/7 in 120 overs
Kim Garth will bowl the first over of the morning session. Deepti Sharma on strike.
Sticks to a good length on the first three deliveries but strays in line on a couple of them. Deepti flicks the fourth behind square for a single. FOUR! An edge on Vastrakar’s first delivery which goes between fly slip and third man.
- December 23, 2023 09:30IND 376/7
The players are on the field, all set for the start of the day’s play.
Deepti Sharma 70*(147)
Pooja Vastrakar 33*(115)
- December 23, 2023 09:18In conversation with Jemimah and Smriti
- December 23, 2023 09:13Richa Ghosh’s dream debut
IND-W vs AUS-W Test: White-ball pro Richa Ghosh gets memorable first taste of Test cricket with parents watching along
Richa Ghosh’s Test debut brought to a smile to the face of not just her parents cheering her on at the Wankhede Stadium, but India player Wriddhiman Saha who has seen her evolution from close quarters.
- December 23, 2023 09:08Day 2 recap
- December 23, 2023 09:05Deepti Sharma’s rescue act
- December 23, 2023 09:02Playings XIs
India XI: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (debut), Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Australia XI: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Lauren Cheatle (debut)
