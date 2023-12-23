India vs Australia Live Score, Day 3 Women’s Test: AUS 63/2 at Lunch; Perry, McGrath aim to rebuild vs IND

AUS 56/2 in 14 overs

Rana to Litchfield, FOUR! A step down the wicket and a drive along the ground to breach the rope. A single to long off. Perry punches to point for a single. BOWLED! Litchfield’s attempt to reverse sweep sees her perish. Completely messes up her shot and the ball crashes onto the stumps.

Phoebe Litchfield b Rana 18 (44)



Tahlia McGrath in at No. 4.