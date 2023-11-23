MagazineBuy Print

India vs Australia 1st T20I: When, where to watch IND vs AUS; Preview, Live streaming info

Here is the live streaming info of the T20I match between India and Australia at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Published : Nov 23, 2023 07:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rinku Singh and Ishan Kishan during the practice session ahead of the first T20 cricket match between India and Australia.
India’s Rinku Singh and Ishan Kishan during the practice session ahead of the first T20 cricket match between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Rinku Singh and Ishan Kishan during the practice session ahead of the first T20 cricket match between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

PREVIEW

The memories of the World Cup final between India and Australia are still vivid, and for the Indian fan, the wound from the loss has barely begun to heal. It was a spectacular campaign for the hosts that only faltered at the final hurdle against the mighty Aussies. On Thursday, the same two teams will meet here at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium to kick off a five-match T20 international series. 

Unsurprisingly, India has opted for a new lineup, giving most of its World Cup squad a much-needed rest after a gruelling two-and-a-half months starting with the Asia Cup in September. Only three players, Suryakumar Yadav - who will lead the team - Ishan Kishan, and Prasidh Krishna, continue from the one-day squad. 

READ MORE

When will the first T20I between India and Australia start?

The first T20I between India and Australia will start at 7 p.m. IST.

Where will the first T20I between India and Australia happen?

The first T20I between India and Australia will happen at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Viazag.

How to watch the first T20I between India and Australia?

The first T20I between India and Australia can be live streamed in Jio Cinema. The match will also be telecasted live on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India.

