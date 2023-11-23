India vs Australia 1st T20I: When, where to watch IND vs AUS; Preview, Live streaming info

PREVIEW

The memories of the World Cup final between India and Australia are still vivid, and for the Indian fan, the wound from the loss has barely begun to heal. It was a spectacular campaign for the hosts that only faltered at the final hurdle against the mighty Aussies. On Thursday, the same two teams will meet here at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium to kick off a five-match T20 international series.

Unsurprisingly, India has opted for a new lineup, giving most of its World Cup squad a much-needed rest after a gruelling two-and-a-half months starting with the Asia Cup in September. Only three players, Suryakumar Yadav - who will lead the team - Ishan Kishan, and Prasidh Krishna, continue from the one-day squad.

When will the first T20I between India and Australia start?

The first T20I between India and Australia will start at 7 p.m. IST.

Where will the first T20I between India and Australia happen?

The first T20I between India and Australia will happen at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Viazag.

How to watch the first T20I between India and Australia?

The first T20I between India and Australia can be live streamed in Jio Cinema. The match will also be telecasted live on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India.