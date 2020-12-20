Cricket India's Adelaide fiasco - how the press reacted India's batting order folded for 36 runs in the second innings of the Adelaide Test, swinging the momentum of the match in Australia's favour. Here's how the press reacted across the country. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 20 December, 2020 10:26 IST Team Sportstar CHENNAI 20 December, 2020 10:26 IST The Hindu used to display scores of matches on a display board outside the famed Kasturi Building. Decades later, another scoreboard in its pages conveys the story of how disappointing this loss is for the country's cricket enthusiasts. 1/11 Destruction - Dainik Jagran called India's 36/9 horror show in Adelaide. The scoreline displayed above India's batting order was particularly stinging. 2/11 Mid-Day was sure to remember to stay true to the holiday spirit in their coverage of the game. While tipping their hat to Australia's bowling prowess, the paper was sure to make its grievances about India's batting evident. 3/11 The Hindustan Times echoed Virat Kohli's sentiments in its headline. The fall of wickets illustrated on the side and the 'Sorry scoreboard' in the front page tells you all you need to know about the proceedings in Adelaide on Saturday. 4/11 The Times of India gave this nightmare experience an address - a spot very few Indian fans will want to visit in their journeys through India's Test cricket history. 5/11 Describing the Adelaide Test in four words or less. The Indian Express dissected India's 36/9 batting collapse. The FOW timeline conveys the brevity and hollowness of the Indian second innings. 6/11 The Free Press Journal chose a headline that's a spin on a Bryan Adams classic. If only the news was as cheery as the reference. 7/11 Who do you call when you're in trouble in the middle of a Test? Certainly not this number that featured in Telugu daily Eenadu - rearranged from the scores of the Indian line up. The story reads - Paruvu kangarupaalu' or "Reputation lost to Kangaroos" Photo: Samarnath Soory 8/11 Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin's headline reads 'Moha lojjar Chhotrish' which means 'shameful 36!' 9/11 Malayalam daily Desabhimani's headline says 'Potti, ettu nilayi' calling the performance in Adelaide an all-round disaster. 10/11 Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi titled their report 'Thala Kunichu' meaning heads bowed. Can India recover from the embarrassment in Adelaide when it heads to Melbourne? One has to wait and watch. 11/11