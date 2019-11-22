Andhra keeper Srikar Bharat to join Indian team in Kolkata

Andhra wicket-keeper batsman Srikar Bharat has been asked to join the Indian team in Kolkata.

Talking to Sportstar, the 26-year-old Bharat said, “It’s a big moment. It means my performances are being recognised.”

Apparently, the Indian team management wants to have a closer look at Bharat, who has earned praise for his ‘keeping skills, ahead of the tour of New Zealand.

Bharat said he learnt much from Wriddhiman Saha during the India `A’ tour of the West Indies this year. “Saha treated me like a younger brother, we spoke about different aspects of ‘keeping.”

While basics in ‘keeping were important, Bharat added, “What matters at the highest level is how you cope with and react to pressure.”

Somebody who averages 37.58 with the bat in first class cricket, Bharat revealed he learnt much from the legendary Rahul Dravid.

He said, “Dravid Sir would speak about reading the game situation, batting through sessions.”

And Bharat honed his skills, particularly standing up, playing in the first division league in Chennai, at Young Stars for five years before moving to MRC `A’.

Bharat, whose idol is M.S. Dhoni, believed the competition for ‘keeping slots in the Indian team was healthy.