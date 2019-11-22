Mumbai and Hyderabad to swap dates for Windies T20Is

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has communicated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), requesting it to swap the first T20I between India and West Indies — scheduled to be held at the Wankhede Stadium on December 6 — with Hyderabad, the venue for the third T20I on December 11.

Though there has not been any official word from the Board on the matter, one of the MCA officials told Sportstar that the Hyderabad Cricket Association has already agreed to swap the game. "We have spoken to the HCA and the association's president, Mohammad Azharuddin, has agreed to swap the game with us," the official claimed.

Hyderabad Cricket Association chief and former India captain, Azharuddin, could not be reached despite repeated attempts.

MCA's decision comes after Mumbai Police informed the association that it will be unable to provide security cover for the game on December 6 and urged it to reschedule the match. Since December 6 is the death anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, lakhs of his followers head to Dadar to pay their homage to the leader.

Besides, December 6 is also the first anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition after the Ayodhya verdict, and the police do not want to take any chances.