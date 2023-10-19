India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match today?

India will look to keep its winning run going as it takes on Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup in Pune on Wednesday.
Bangladesh has had a mixed start to its World Cup campaign, winning one game and losing the other two
Here is all you need to know about the game:
When will IND vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?
The India vs Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday, October 19.
What time will IND vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?
The India vs Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where will IND vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match take place?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India vs Bangladesh will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch live streaming of IND vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Bangladesh will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
