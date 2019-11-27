Wriddhiman Saha undergoes successful finger surgery

Team India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha sustained a fracture on his right ring finger during the recently concluded Pink ball Test in Kolkata against Bangladesh.

The BCCI medical team consulted a hand and wrist specialist and it was suggested that Saha undergoes a surgical fixation of the fracture.

Subsequently, he underwent a successful surgery in Mumbai on Tuesday and will soon commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru.