Cricket Cricket Wriddhiman Saha undergoes successful finger surgery The BCCI medical team consulted a hand and wrist specialist and it was suggested that Saha undergoes a surgical fixation of the fracture. Team Sportstar 27 November, 2019 12:24 IST India Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha will soon commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru. - AP Team Sportstar 27 November, 2019 12:24 IST Team India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha sustained a fracture on his right ring finger during the recently concluded Pink ball Test in Kolkata against Bangladesh. The BCCI medical team consulted a hand and wrist specialist and it was suggested that Saha undergoes a surgical fixation of the fracture. Subsequently, he underwent a successful surgery in Mumbai on Tuesday and will soon commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.