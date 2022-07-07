Cricket Cricket India vs England LIVE, 1st T20I: Dream11 prediction, Squads, Playing XI, Toss, where to watch IND vs ENG, 1st T20I: Here are the Dream11 fantasy prediction, toss update, streaming information and the squads as India takes on England in Southampton on Thursday. Team Sportstar SOUTHAMPTON 07 July, 2022 11:42 IST Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will make a return on Thursday during the first T20I against England in Southampton. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar SOUTHAMPTON 07 July, 2022 11:42 IST Rohit Sharma-led team India will take on England in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Thursday.Head to head record in T20IsMatches Played - 19; India Won - 10; England Won - 9HS (IND) vs ENG - 224/2LS (IND) vs ENG - 120/9HS (ENG) vs IND - 200/6 LS (ENG) vs IND - 80 all out India vs England PREDICTED XIIndia Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda,Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik/Arshdeep SinghEngland Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt/Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Matt Parkinson RELATED Hardik Pandya: Going to follow culture set by Dravid, Rohit ahead of T20 World Cup India vs Ireland: Sanju Samson to Dinesh Karthik - five players to watch out for in the T20Is India vs Ireland, T20Is: Schedule, Where to watch, timing, key stats, full squads, venue India vs Ireland: Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav set to be named in T20I playing XI IND vs ENG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper – Dinesh Karthik, Jos ButtlerBatters – Rohit Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Liam LivingstoneAll-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali, Sam CurranBowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Reece TopleyTeam Composition: ENG 5:6 IND Credits left: 1.0IND vs ENG SquadsIndia T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad*, Sanju Samson*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi*, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer*, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh*, Umran Malik, Virat Kohli**, Jasprit Bumrah**, Shreyas Iyer**, Rishabh Pant**, Ravindra Jadeja*** - Only for 1st T20I, ** - from 2nd T20I onwardsEngland T20I Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey WHERE TO WATCH IND vs ENG, 1st T20I LIVE?The first T20I between India and England will be aired live on the Sony Six at 10:30 pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Sony LIV. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :