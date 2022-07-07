India vs England LIVE, 1st T20I: Dream11 prediction, Squads, Playing XI, Toss, where to watch

Rohit Sharma-led team India will take on England in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Thursday.

Head to head record in T20Is

Matches Played - 19; India Won - 10; England Won - 9 HS (IND) vs ENG - 224/2 LS (IND) vs ENG - 120/9 HS (ENG) vs IND - 200/6 LS (ENG) vs IND - 80 all out

India vs England PREDICTED XI

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda,Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik/Arshdeep Singh

England Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt/Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Matt Parkinson



IND vs ENG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper – Dinesh Karthik, Jos Buttler Batters – Rohit Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Liam Livingstone All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran Bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Reece Topley Team Composition: ENG 5:6 IND Credits left: 1.0



IND vs ENG Squads

India T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad*, Sanju Samson*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi*, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer*, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh*, Umran Malik, Virat Kohli**, Jasprit Bumrah**, Shreyas Iyer**, Rishabh Pant**, Ravindra Jadeja** * - Only for 1st T20I, ** - from 2nd T20I onwards England T20I Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey

WHERE TO WATCH IND vs ENG, 1st T20I LIVE?

The first T20I between India and England will be aired live on the Sony Six at 10:30 pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.