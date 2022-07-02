India vs England live score 5th Test, Day 2: Bumrah gets Lees; England 16/1 at Lunch; Broad bowls most expensive over in Tests

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the second day of the fifth Test between India and England from Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Early Lunch has been taken.

RAIN STOPS PLAY

As the showers come in, umpire Aleem Dar stops Shami bowling from bowling the first ball of his over. The covers are brought on.

Stuart Broad bowled the most expensive over in Test cricket, conceding 35 runs in an over during the second day of the rearrange fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston on Saturday. Stuart Broad bowls most expensive over in Test cricket - concedes 35 runs; Bumrah smashes 29 of those The sequence: (4w4nb644461)

WICKET! What he can do with the bat, he can do one better with the ball. Bumrah oversteps on the sixth legal ball and then cleans up Lees with the extra ball! The length ball comes in and crashes into the stumps; sneaking through the gap between bat and pad. ENG 16/1

ENG 7/0 in 2 over: Shami from the other end. Three slips and a gully. Lees gets an inside edge for four off the fifth ball.

ENG 2/0 in 1 over: Bumrah with the ball now. Alex Lees on strike. Zak Crawley at the other end. Three slips and a gully in place. Two off his over. The floodlights are on at Edbaston.

INNINGS BREAK

WORLD RECORD! Broad has just bowled the most expensive over in Test cricket. He concedes 35; 29 of those to Bumrah who smacked four fours and two sixes including one off a no-ball. Bumrah remains unbeaten on 31 off 16 balls. Jasprit Bumrah has edged past Brian Lara as the man with the most runs in a Test over. Siraj, meanwhile, holes out to Anderson, who gets a five-for; his 32nd in Test cricket. India bowled out for 416! 416 after being 5 for 98.

IND 377/9 in 83 Overs: WICKET! Stuart Broad comes on in place of Ben Stokes and breaks the partnership. Shami ramps a short ball straight to third man. Broad's 550th Test wicket. Bumrah joins Jadeja. Anderson is back into the attack with the new ball. He finally cleans up Jadeja for 104! He walks off to a standing ovation. Siraj joins Bumrah.

IND 371/7 in 79 Overs: Shami off the mark with two back-to-back fours off Potts in the 77th over. First, a pull through midwicket followed by a cut through backward point. Next over, Jadeja enters the 90s with a thick outside edge off Stokes over slips for four. Shami then pulls Stokes through backward square leg for another boundary. HUNDRED! Jadeja gets to his first overseas hundred with two consecutive fours off Potts, off 183 balls. What an innings. Third Test hundred.

IND 340/7 in 75 Overs: Matthew Potts raps Jadeja on the pads first ball. Appeal for lbw but the ball is clearly sliding down leg. Jadeja gets a single off the fourth ball. Shami has two balls to negotiate. And he does that without much trouble. The new ball is five overs away.

IND 339/7 in 74 Overs: Ben Stokes with the ball. Jadeja will take strike. Just two slips. The first ball has been left alone. Jadeja wants two off the third ball but has to settle for a single. Shami plays out three dots. 1 from the over.

14.58: Good news, fellas. We have an on-time start.

14.42 What an exhilarating day of cricket we had on Friday. India was reeling at 98 for 5 before Pant and Jadeja joined forces for a counterattacking double hundred stand. Pant, in trademark Pant fashion, ransacked England's bowling, especially Jack Leach. He had able support from Jadeja, whose evolution as a Test batter has had an instrumental role in making India the formidable Test side that it is today. England would want to wipe out the remaining three wickets as quickly as possible. India, on the other hand, would hope to get closer to that 400-mark.

14.39 Welcome back. It's raining at the moment and the covers are on.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja's century-run stand took India to a dominant position on Day 1. The 222-run partnership by Pant and Jadeja is India's joint-highest stand for the sixth or a lower wicket in an away Test. Here's how the first day's play went - REPORT

India has never won a Test at Edgbaston, losing six and drawing one on the 1986 tour.

Bumrah is the first fast bowler to captain India's Test team since Kapil Dev in 1987.