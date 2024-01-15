MagazineBuy Print

England can thrive in India despite late arrival, says Duckett ahead of Test series

Ben Stokes’ side is currently training in Abu Dhabi and is scheduled to travel to Hyderabad just three days before the first of the five Test series begins on January 25.

Published : Jan 15, 2024 19:25 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
England’s Ben Duckett in action.
England’s Ben Duckett in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Ben Duckett in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ben Duckett insists England can thrive in its forthcoming Test series in India despite criticism of the decision to arrive in the country at the last minute.

Ben Stokes’ side is currently training in Abu Dhabi and is scheduled to travel to Hyderabad just three days before the first of the five Test series begins on January 25.

Pundits have said that is not enough time to acclimatise to Indian conditions, but Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum have opted against warm-up matches for much of their reign.

And with the series already spanning seven weeks and no guarantees over the quality of the players they would come up against in warm-ups, England batter Duckett is confident the decision will prove wise.

“There’s training every day and we’re hitting thousands of balls, with the bowlers bowling to us,” he told the Sky Sports Cricket podcast.

Also read | Why Shreyas Iyer is “focusing on just three days” ahead of Test series

“There probably is loads of spinners in India but none of them are (Ravindra) Jadeja, Axar Patel and (Ravichandran) Ashwin.

“You might face a 15-year-old off-spinner in the nets but that’s not really going to equip you for the first Test match.

“We’ve got quite a big squad with us and there will be hours of training every day. In India you are pretty hotel-bound, the luxury of being in Abu Dhabi is you can get out and about for an extra 10 days.

“India can be a really tough place to tour, everyone knows that.

“The mental side of the game is just as important, and I don’t think there’s too many complaints from that squad who are having 10 days in Abu Dhabi rather than 10 days stuck in a hotel.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

