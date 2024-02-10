MagazineBuy Print

Akash Deep says “was expecting” his maiden India Test call-up vs England

Akash Deep, was in the radar of the selectors, after his good performance for India A against England Lions in the unofficial Test. 

Published : Feb 10, 2024 19:17 IST , Thiruvananthapuram - 2 MINS READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Bengal’s Akash Deep in action.
Bengal’s Akash Deep in action. | Photo Credit: V RAJU / THE HINDU
infoIcon

Bengal’s Akash Deep in action. | Photo Credit: V RAJU / THE HINDU

Akash Deep was on the field playing against Kerala when news filtered through in the Bengal dressing room that the speedster has been selected in the Indian team for the remaining three Tests against England.

Bengal coach Laxmi Rattan Shukla took a casual stroll along the boundary line and broke the news to Akash Deep who was fielding in the deep. The 27-year-old bowler was elated but wasn’t surprised at his selection. Akash Deep, was in the radar of the selectors, after his good performance for India A against England Lions in the unofficial Test. Among those who were impressed by the fast bowler’s performance was chief selector Ajith Agarkar.

“I am happy and it’s every cricketer’s dream to play for the country. Having won the selection, it is my responsibility to justify it. I am confident I can deliver for India if selected for the Test matches. It is like believing in your ability and doing things right. I have been performing well in the last few seasons for Bengal,” Akash Deep said

Read | India squad for last three Tests against England

“I bowled well for India `A’ against England Lions in, I was expecting a call up. So, it wasn’t surprising. There is a healthy competition between fast bowlers in the Bengal squad and you have to push yourself hard and perform consistently well to win selection. I am grateful to all the people who have helped me at various stages of my career, and I owe it to them,’’ he added.

Subhmoy Das, the chairman of Bengal selectors, who was instrumental in giving the break to Akash Deep in the 2019-20 season, said the call up to the senior team was expected and the speedster deserves his selection. “He has been a consistent wicket taker for Bengal in domestic cricket. He has pace and skills to succeed at the next level. I have been in touch with national selectors and there were enough indications that he will win a call up to the national team,’’ said the former Bengal player.

