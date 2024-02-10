MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India squad for last three Tests against England: Full players list announced for IND v ENG series; Shreyas Iyer misses out

Jadeja, who suffered a hamstring injury in the first Test and Rahul, who complained of a quadriceps issue, have been included in the squad.

Published : Feb 10, 2024 10:45 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shreyas Iyer in action during the second Test between India and England.
Shreyas Iyer in action during the second Test between India and England. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Shreyas Iyer in action during the second Test between India and England. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Men’s Selection Committee announced India’s squad for the last three Tests against England. Virat Kohli continues to miss out after withdrawing for personal reasons that “demanded his undivided attention”.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter KL Rahul were ruled out of the second Test against England, but have been added to the squad for the remaining Tests. Their participation, however, will be subject to clearance from the BCCI medical team.

Shreyas Iyer, who batted at number four in the second Test, during the absence of Kohli and Rahul, misses out on selection for the remainder of the series.

The third Test at Rajkot commences on February 15, following which the last two Tests will be held at Ranchi (February 23) and Dharamsala (March 7).

The defeat in the first Test in Hyderabad was only India’s fourth in 47 home matches but the team bounced back to win the second Test at Vishakapatnam to level the series.

Squad for last three Tests vs England:
Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul*, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep 

Related stories

Related Topics

India vs England /

Virat Kohli /

Ravindra Jadeja /

Shreyas Iyer /

KL Rahul

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India squad for last three Tests against England: Full players list announced for IND v ENG series; Shreyas Iyer misses out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score February 10 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Padikkal falls for 151 as Tamil Nadu strikes early vs Karnataka, Sheldon Jackson nears century for Saurashtra
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga: Cardoso shines as Real Betis defeats Cadiz
    PTI
  4. Chennai Open: Dalibor Svrcina reflects on tennis journey as he reaches semifinals
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India squad for last three Tests against England: Full players list announced for IND v ENG series; Shreyas Iyer misses out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score February 10 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Padikkal falls for 151 as Tamil Nadu strikes early vs Karnataka, Sheldon Jackson nears century for Saurashtra
    Team Sportstar
  3. MS Dhoni: Important for a leader to earn respect with deeds rather than words
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Fit-again Padikkal says “happy I’m back scoring runs as well”
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Spinners claim 21 wickets as Pondicherry secures first-innings lead over Jammu & Kashmir
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India squad for last three Tests against England: Full players list announced for IND v ENG series; Shreyas Iyer misses out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score February 10 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Padikkal falls for 151 as Tamil Nadu strikes early vs Karnataka, Sheldon Jackson nears century for Saurashtra
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga: Cardoso shines as Real Betis defeats Cadiz
    PTI
  4. Chennai Open: Dalibor Svrcina reflects on tennis journey as he reaches semifinals
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment