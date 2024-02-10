India squad for last three Tests against England: Full players list announced for IND v ENG series; Shreyas Iyer misses out

The Men’s Selection Committee announced India’s squad for the last three Tests against England. Virat Kohli continues to miss out after withdrawing for personal reasons that “demanded his undivided attention”.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter KL Rahul were ruled out of the second Test against England, but have been added to the squad for the remaining Tests. Their participation, however, will be subject to clearance from the BCCI medical team.

Shreyas Iyer, who batted at number four in the second Test, during the absence of Kohli and Rahul, misses out on selection for the remainder of the series.

The third Test at Rajkot commences on February 15, following which the last two Tests will be held at Ranchi (February 23) and Dharamsala (March 7).

The defeat in the first Test in Hyderabad was only India’s fourth in 47 home matches but the team bounced back to win the second Test at Vishakapatnam to level the series.