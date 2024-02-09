MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Fit-again Padikkal says “happy I’m back scoring runs as well”

Apart from the big scores, a striking feature of Padikkal’s performance this year has been how quickly he has scored those runs.

Published : Feb 09, 2024 21:38 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Devdutt Padikkal of Karnataka celebrates his century against Tamil Nadu.
Devdutt Padikkal of Karnataka celebrates his century against Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU
infoIcon

Devdutt Padikkal of Karnataka celebrates his century against Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU

From just two First-Class centuries before the current season, Devdutt Padikkal has quickly tripled his hundreds count after slamming his fourth First-Class century this year - three in Ranji Trophy and one for India A - here against Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Apart from the big scores, a striking feature of his performance this year has been how quickly he has scored those runs.

“When you come into a state like Tamil Nadu, they are expected to dominate, and I just wanted to make sure that I don’t give them that [chance] in the first session of the match. I hope that could give us some momentum for the rest of the game,” said Padikkal about his aggressive approach after taking just 131 balls to reach his century.

Also read | Tilak Varma: Performances with Mumbai Indians did help me in process of being picked for India

Padikkal was fearless to take on the TN spinners and was particularly severe on Sai Kishore hitting the left-arm spinner for four boundaries and three sixes. “I was just waiting for them to flight it up a little bit. Both are good bowlers and were bowling consistently in those [good] areas. So we were waiting for them to flight it up a little bit more and trying to use that opportunity because whenever those opportunities come, you have to score runs off them. Otherwise, you will probably get stuck,” he explained how he tackled them.

After a lean patch in the last few years, the 23-year-old is relieved to be back amongst runs now that he is healthy. “Honestly, I wasn’t doing too well in the last couple of years. My performances were naturally dipping because of that. It’s not a great place to be when you’re not scoring runs. Now that I am completely back in terms of my fitness and health, I am really happy I’m back scoring runs as well.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Devdutt Padikkal /

Karnataka /

Tamil Nadu /

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Fit-again Padikkal says “happy I’m back scoring runs as well”
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Haryana Steelers 27-12 UP Yoddhas: Haryana inflicts second all-out on UP; Gujarat thrashes Bengal 41-32
    Team Sportstar
  3. Strandja Memorial: Amit Panghal and Sachin advance to semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, February 9
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Spinners claim 21 wickets as Pondicherry secures first-innings lead over Jammu & Kashmir
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Fit-again Padikkal says “happy I’m back scoring runs as well”
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Spinners claim 21 wickets as Pondicherry secures first-innings lead over Jammu & Kashmir
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. MCC Committee recommends at least 3-match Test series, wants hosts to bear visitors’ travel costs
    PTI
  4. Tilak Varma: Performances with Mumbai Indians did help me in process of being picked for India
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Sachin Baby and Akshay Chandran rescue Kerala against Bengal on day 1
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Fit-again Padikkal says “happy I’m back scoring runs as well”
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Haryana Steelers 27-12 UP Yoddhas: Haryana inflicts second all-out on UP; Gujarat thrashes Bengal 41-32
    Team Sportstar
  3. Strandja Memorial: Amit Panghal and Sachin advance to semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, February 9
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Spinners claim 21 wickets as Pondicherry secures first-innings lead over Jammu & Kashmir
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment