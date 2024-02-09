Tilak Varma: Performances with Mumbai Indians did help me in process of being picked for India

Tilak Varma, the star performer for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and now leading Hyderabad’s campaign in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group, is dreaming to play for India in the T20 World Cup later this year and help the team win it.

In an exclusive chat with Sportstar after his century against Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group semifinal here on Friday, the 21-year-old Tilak said he never chased any personal milestones like scoring hundreds but always felt he should contribute to the team’s success. “My first objective is always to help the team win, for whichever team I play in any format.”

“Yes, the journey has been good so far, preparing for each and every match, with the specific goal of coming up with match-winning performances,” Tilak said.

The southpaw who has played for India in four ODIs and 16 T20Is, feels that the IPL scheduled ahead of the T20 World Cup could well be another huge opportunity to do well.

“I have been doing what my franchisee Mumbai Indians has been looking for from my side. Focussing on the team’s needs and trying to be consistent. Whatever role I am assigned I am ready for the challenge,” Tilak said.

“Thankfully, Mumbai Indians has been a great franchise for me, always backing me right from the start, mostly playing me in the eleven which is itself a huge morale-booster. With Rohit Sharma bhai being such a successful captain and also my childhood idol, I have been in such a comfort zone, and I am lucky to have played under him,” he explained.

Also read | Tilak, Tanmay centuries put Hyderabad in front against Nagaland

“Definitely, my performances with Mumbai Indians did help me in the process of being picked for the Indian team,” he said.

“Frankly, there were no real big changes in my game after joining Mumbai Indians. A little bit of maturity, a different mindset playing with seniors and also interacting with other big players from different franchisees helped me a lot,” Tilak said.

“I want to play freely and consistently every time I am given the opportunity,” he said.

Reflecting on playing for India in the shorter formats, he said the roles were different in the two formats he played.

“Yes, I can be more consistent, focus on better strike rate, and score as heavily as possible,” Tilak said.

“Yes, life has changed a lot after playing for India. I am glad all the sacrifices of my parents, my coach Salam sir (Salam Bayash) have finally produced the results. A lot of credit goes to Salam sir for he has been with me since childhood, 365 days a year. And he will be with me till the end of my career,” a grateful Tilak said.